Global Deep Learning Market Is Booming Worldwide|Sensory Inc. (USA), Xilinx Inc. (USA), Google LLC (USA)

The global Deep Learning Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Global deep learning market is relied upon to observe significant development during the conjecture time frame. North America is assessed to be a prominent area for deep learning market because of the nearness of key market players, vigorously putting resources into the innovative work of profound learning programming, stages, applications, and frameworks over the US, Canada, and Mexico. So also, expanding interest for deep learning innovation for regular language handling and voice/discourse acknowledgment in the European budgetary administration industry is anticipated to drive the profound learning market in the coming years. In November 2017, Google built up its coordinated effort apparatus named Collaboratory, that can run code and show yield inside the report. It depends on Jupyter (an open-source stage for programming advancement utilizing python) and enables the clients to share and utilize note pads with another client without introducing it on the PC. the market is expected to grow at 30.87% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the Deep Learning market include:

Mellanox Technologies (USA), Adapteva, Inc. (USA), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (USA), NVIDIA Corporation (USA), Baidu Inc (China), IBM Corporation (USA), Amazon Inc. (USA), Intel Corporation (USA), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), Micron Technology (USA), Sensory Inc. (USA), Xilinx Inc. (USA), Google LLC (USA), among others are some of the major players in the global deep learning market.

Major segments covered in the Deep Learning Market report include:

The global deep learning market is segmented on the basis of its component, end-user, application, and regional demand. On the basis of its component, the market is bifurcated into Software, Hardware, and Services. Based on its application, the market is bifurcated into Signal Recognition, Data Mining, Image Recognition, and Others. On the basis of its End-User, the market is segmented into Security, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Healthcare, among others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 List of Assumptions

3.3 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing adoption of cloud-based services

4.2.2 Increasing unstructured data leads to the increasing demand for deep learning solutions

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Lack of technical expertise

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Advantages of deep learning solutions in healthcare, agriculture, and marketing automation application

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 Requirement of massive datasets for training

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1 Design

4.6.2 Card/Processors

4.6.3 System & Software

4.6.4 End-users & Services

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Rivalry

4.8 Evolution of Machine Learning

4.8.1 Correlation of Machine Learning and Deep Learning

4.8.2 Machine Learning Adoption by Region

4.8.2.1 North America

4.8.2.2 Europe

4.8.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.8.2.4 Rest of the world (ROW)

4.9 Evolution of Deep Learning

4.1 Deep Learning Life Cycle

4.10.1 Defining Project Objectives

4.10.2 Acquiring and Exploring Data

4.10.3 Data Modelling

4.10.4 Interpretation and Communication

4.10.5 Implementation, Documentation and Maintenance

4.11 Use Cases

4.11.1 Drug Discovery and Medical Treatment

4.11.2 Predictive Maintenance

4.11.3 Customer Service Management and Personalized Service Offerings

4.11.4 Logistics Optimization

4.11.5 Voice and Image Recognition

4.12 Deep Learning Architectures/ Models

4.12.1 Recurrent Neural Network (RNN)

4.12.2 Convolutional Neural Network (CNN)

4.12.3 Unsupervised Pretrained Network (UPN)

4.12.3.1 Deep Belief Network (DBN)

4.12.3.2 Generative Adversarial Network (GAN)

5 Global Deep Learning Market, By Component

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Processors

5.1.1.2 Memory

5.1.1.3 Network

5.1.2 Software

5.1.2.1 Solution

5.1.2.2 Platform

5.1.3 Services

5.1.3.1 Installation

5.1.3.2 Training

5.1.3.3 Support & Maintenance

6 Global Deep Learning Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Image Recognition

6.1.2 Data Mining

6.1.3 Signal Recognition

6.1.4 Others

7 Global Deep Learning Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Security

7.1.2 Manufacturing

7.1.3 Retail

7.1.4 Automotive

7.1.5 Media & Entertainment

7.1.6 BFSI

7.1.7 Healthcare

7.1.8 Agriculture

7.1.9 Others



