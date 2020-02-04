Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market SWOT Analysis, and Feasibility Study 2019-2025

HTF MI recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Delivery and Takeaway Food market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Delivery Hero, Just Eat, Foodpanda, Takeaway.com, Grubhub, Domino’s, Delivery.com, Foodler, Olo, Pizza Hut, Snapfinger, Yemeksepeti & Zomato.

There is growing preference for online shopping among consumers owing to their hectic schedules and busy lifestyles. The increased internet penetration, quick access to smartphones, and simplified e-banking systems have resulted in more purchases through the online channels. This has propelled several food chains to shift towards online portals to enhance online ordering by offering improved selection, convenience, transparency, and security to the customers. Most of the orders received by these food portals are through mobile phones as these provide consumers a secure and easy way to pay and order food from local takeaway restaurants. Consumers can also track their order through their smartphones through real-time order tracking. With the continuous growth in the online orders, the role of social media in the purchase decisions of consumers has increased significantly. Takeaway restaurants and food delivery portals are using social media platforms to connect with customers to obtain their experiences and feedback.

The global delivery and takeaway food market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large market players, who compete on the basis of pricing strategy, product and packaging innovation, service, quality of food, menu variation, and calorie intake per meal. The heterogeneous nature of this market is posing a tough challenge for the players to maintain customers’ loyalty. To sustain themselves in the intensely competitive scenario, the restaurant operators are required to offer customized solutions, menus, and services coupled with attractive customer loyalty-based offers to gain a firm foothold and retain high-value customers.

With the development of economy and depending on large base of population, in the future China may take the largest market share.

In 2018, the global Delivery and Takeaway Food market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Delivery and Takeaway Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Delivery and Takeaway Food development in United States, Europe and China.

The research covers the current market size of the Global Delivery and Takeaway Food market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography [United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America], by product /end user type [, Delivery & Takeaway], by applications [nutritious food restaurants & fast food ] in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Delivery and Takeaway Food market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market. Merger and acquisition activity forecast to change market landscape of this industry.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Delivery and Takeaway Food in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

• North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

• Europe: [UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg },and Russia]

• Asia Pacific [China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia {Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Others} and Australia]

• Latin America [Brazil, Argentina and Colombia]

• Middle East and Africa

Global Delivery and Takeaway Food (Thousands Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type such as , Delivery & Takeaway

Market Segment by Type 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Delivery xx xx xx xx xx Xx xx -Change (%) xx% xx% xx% xx% xx% xx% xx% Takeaway xx xx xx xx xx Xx xx -Change (%) xx% xx% xx% xx% xx% xx% xx%

The research study is segmented by Application such as nutritious food restaurants & fast food with historical and projected market share and compounded annual growth rate.

Global Delivery and Takeaway Food (Thousands Units) by Application (2019-2025)

Market Segment by Application 2014 2019 2025 Market Share (%)2025 CAGR (%) (2019-2025) nutritious food restaurants xx xx xx xx% xx% fast food xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx 100% xx%

Additionally the export and import policies that can make an immediate impact on the Global Delivery and Takeaway Food market. This study contains a EXIM* related chapter on the Delivery and Takeaway Food market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report on the Global Delivery and Takeaway Food market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player.

Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market : Extracts from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {, Delivery & Takeaway}

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application {nutritious food restaurants & fast food }

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast (2019-2025)

……………and many more

