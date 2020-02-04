Global eClinical Solutions Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019
The Global eClinical Solutions market report is a comprehensive study focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and statistics of the market.
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- eClinical Solutions market outlook
- eClinical Solutions market trends
- eClinical Solutions market forecast
- eClinical Solutions market 2018 overview
- eClinical Solutions market growth analysis
- eClinical Solutions market size
- eClinical Solutions market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The eClinical Solutions market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2018-2025.Global eClinical Solutions Market valued approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9 % over the forecast.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global eClinical Solutions market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographic, covering 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative form. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consist of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the eClinical Solutions Market report include:
By Product:
§ Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems
§ Clinical Trial Management Systems
§ Randomization and Trial Supply Management
§ Clinical Data Integration Platforms
§ Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions
§ Safety Solutions
§ Electronic Trial Master File Systems
§ Regulatory Information Management Solutions
By Delivery Mode:
§ Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions
§ Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions
§ Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions
By Clinical Trial Phase:
§ Phase I Clinical Trials
§ Phase II Clinical Trials
§ Phase III Clinical Trials
§ Phase IV Clinical Trials
By End User:
§ Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
§ Contract Research Organizations
§ Consulting Service Companies
§ Medical Device Manufacturers
§ Hospitals
§ Academic Research Institutes
By Regions:
§ North America
o U.S.
o Canada
§ Europe
o UK
o Germany
§ Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
§ Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
§ Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Why to purchase this report
- The report would provide a comprehensive analysis on the current and future market trends
- Analysis on both global, regional and country lever markets
- Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the eClinical Solutions market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market
