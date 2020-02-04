Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global InGaAs image sensors market is projected to grow at 14.04% CAGR during the conjecture period 2018-2025., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The presentation of InGaAs image sensors for recognizing and catching pictures in near-infrared (NIR) and short-wave infrared (SWIR) wavelengths has spread over crosswise over different applications extending from optical correspondence to arranging and examination. The interest for InGaAs image sensors is ascribed to the expanding selection of InGaAs image sensors in machine vision applications, and military and resistance activities. In addition, the expanding utilization of InGaAs image sensors for spectroscopy, tomography, review, arranging, and others have empowered picture sensor makers to fuse InGaAs innovation in their item portfolio and to extend their organizations to different topographies. The market additionally looks for circumstances because of the rise of Industry 4.0. In any case, the complexities engaged with the assembling of InGaAs sensors may constrain market development.

Major players operating in the InGaAs Image Sensors market include:

Xenics (Belgium), Sofradir Group (France), Jenoptik (Germany), SemiConductor Devices (Israel), First Sensor AG (Germany), and Luna (US)., Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Chunghwa Leading Photonics Tech (Taiwan), New Imaging Technologies (France), among others, are some of the major players in the global InGaAs Image Sensors Market.

Major segments covered in the InGaAs Image Sensors Market report include:

The InGaAs Image Sensors Market is segmented on the basis of its type, vertical, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented into InGaAs Area Image Sensors and InGaAs Linear Image Sensors. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), Optical Communication, Surveillance and security, Spectroscopy, Physics and Chemistry Measurements, Sorting Inspection, Machine Vision and Optical Coherence Tomography. Based on its Vertical, the market is segmented into Industrial Automation, Military, and Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Food and Beverages, and Transportation.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Use of InGaAs Sensors in Machine Vision Applications

4.1.2 Demand from the Military and Defense Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with InGaAs Cameras

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Emergence of Industry 4.0

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Component Manufacturers

5.1.3 System Integrators

5.1.4 End Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 List of End-Users by Application

6 Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 InGaAs Linear Image Sensors

6.1.2 InGaAs Area Image Sensors

7 Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Surveillance and Security

7.1.2 Spectroscopy

7.1.3 Sorting Inspection

7.1.4 Optical Coherence Tomography

7.1.5 Fiber Optic Communication

7.1.6 Others

8 Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market, by Vertical

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Military and Defense

8.1.2 Industrial Automation

8.1.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.1.4 Transportation

8.1.5 Food and Beverages

8.1.6 Others

9 Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 North America

9.1.1.1 US

9.1.1.2 Canada

9.1.1.3 Mexico

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.2.1 UK

9.1.2.2 Germany

9.1.2.3 France

9.1.2.4 Rest of Europe

9.1.3 Asia-Pacific

9.1.3.1 China

9.1.3.2 Japan

9.1.3.3 India

9.1.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.1.4 Rest of the World

9.1.4.1 Middle East & Africa

9.1.4.2 South America

10 Competitive Landscape



