Global machine vision lighting market is expected to grow from US$ 1089.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1961.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2018 and 2025.

Machine vision lighting market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the rising adoption of automation, increasing government standards for products, as well as the increasing need for productivity. Furthermore, the rising adoption of machine vision systems by diverse end-user industries is also propelling the machine vision lighting market growth.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of machine vision lighting market based on lighting type, spectrum of light and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By spectrum of light, visible spectrum accounted for the largest share of the machine vision lighting market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major companies operating in the machine vision lighting market include Advanced Illumination Inc., EFFILUX, Moritex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Omron Microscan System, Inc., Cognex Corporation, ProPhotonix Limited, Smart Vision Lights, Spectrum Illumination, and TPL Vision among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 14

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 15

3. MACHINE VISION LIGHTING MARKET LANDSCAPE 17

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 17

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 18

3.2.1 Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Lighting Type 19

3.2.2 Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Spectrum of Light 19

3.2.3 Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Application 19

3.2.4 Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Geography 19

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 21

3.3.1 North America- PEST ANALYSIS 21

3.3.2 Europe- PEST ANALYSIS 23

3.3.3 APAC- PEST ANALYSIS 25

3.3.4 MEA- PEST ANALYSIS 27

3.3.5 SAM- PEST ANALYSIS 29

4. MACHINE VISION LIGHTING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 31

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 31

4.1.1 Extensive Demand for High Production Output 31

4.1.2 Rapid Expansion in Manufacturing Industry and Implementation of advanced techniques 31

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 32

4.2.1 Complicated End-User Requirements 32

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 32

4.3.1 Developments in LED-based lights and Increase in adoption of Intelligent Lighting for Machine Vision Systems 32

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 33

4.4.1 Emergence of IIoT and adoption of machine vision systems by SMEs 33

4.4.2 Adoption of Machine Vision in Non-Industrial Sector 33

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 34

5. MACHINE VISION LIGHTING – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 35

5.1 GLOBAL MACHINE VISION LIGHTING MARKET OVERVIEW 35

5.2 GLOBAL MACHINE VISION LIGHTING MARKET FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 36

