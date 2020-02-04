Global Parental Control Software Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global market for parental control software stood at USD 1,523.65 Mn in the year 2017.

Today, young people and minors speak to the total number of internet users around the world. Actually, they invest more energy on the internet than their family, which abandons them presented to an unlawful, explicit and unequivocal substance. This can adversely affect their mental advancement. The web is an incredible wellspring of information, however, it additionally has some extreme cons. Parental control software solutions give a specific level of power to guardians to control and restrain the introduction of web content on their kids. The control parameters may fluctuate from apparatus to device, yet the basics stay the same. The dimension of mindfulness about the internet is higher in advanced nations, which describe the solid interest for Parental control software solutions in these nations. In the meantime, the expanded entrance of the internet in the developing nations, for example, China, India, and Mexico are making them alluring business goals for market players.

Major players operating in the Parental Control Software market include:

McAfee LLC., Webroot, Trend Micro, Mobicip, SaferKid, Content Watch Holding Inc., Claranova, Bitdefender, Symantec Corporation, Verizon, among others are some of the major players in the Global Parental Control Software Market.

Major segments covered in the Parental Control Software Market report include:

The Global Parental Control Software Market based on its devices, the market is segmented into mobiles, computer & video games, and digital television. On the basis of its operating platforms, the market is categorized into Windows, iOS, and Android. Based on its deployment modes, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and on-cloud. On the basis of its application area, the market is segmented into residential and educational institutes.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing use of social media platform

4.2.2 Increasing cases of Cyberbullying

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Lack of awareness about parental control software

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing deployment of connected devices

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Device Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Computer & Video Games

5.1.2 Mobiles

5.1.3 Digital Television

6 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 iOS

6.1.2 Android

6.1.3 Windows

7 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 On-Cloud

7.1.2 On-Premise

8 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Residential

8.1.2 Education Institutes

9 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 MEXICO

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Republic of Korea

9.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (ROW)

9.5.1 The Middle East & Africa

9.5.2 Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape



