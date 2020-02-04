Global Spirometry Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023
The global spirometry market is anticipated to grow at 10.03% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,106.76 million by the year 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Spirometry is a fundamental test led by clinicians to assess the status of the lungs. It is imperative for diagnosing COPD, asthma, and other breathing issues. The tests are completed with the assistance of spirometers. Factors, for example, the expanding old masses, constrained budget of healthcare services, and mechanical advances of respiratory devices can drive the market request over the estimate time frame. Activities are undertaken by the governments to control smoking, home utilization spirometers, and spotlight on observing respiratory sicknesses can advance the global spirometry market till 2023.
Major players operating in the Spirometry market include:
Smiths Medical Inc. (U.S.), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Carefusion Corporation (U.S.), NDD Medical Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vitalograph (U.K.), Schiller AG (Switzerland), among others are some of the major players in the global spirometry market.
Major segments covered in the Spirometry Market report include:
The global spirometry market is segmented on the basis of its technology, product, end-user, application, and regional demand. On the basis of its technology, the market is bifurcated into peak flow meters (PFM), volume measurement spirometry, and flow measurement spirometry. Based on its products, the market is segmented into hand-held spirometry, table-top spirometry, and desktop (PC) spirometry. Based on its application, the market is segmented into treatment monitoring and diagnostic monitoring. On the basis of its end-users, the market is bifurcated into diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, home care, and hospitals & clinics.
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
- Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Scope of Study
2.2 Research Objective
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD
4.2.2 Rise in the number of smokers
4.2.3 Technological advancements in the field of respiratory care devices
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Limited reimbursement scenario
4.3.2 High cost of spirometers
4.3.3 No single, effective diagnostic device for every respiratory disorder
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Increasing use of combination therapy
4.4.2 Increasing demand in developing countries
4.5 Macroeconomic indicators
4.6 Technological Trends
4.6.1 The recent technological advancements have increased the appeal of spirometry
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.2 Supply Chain Analysis
5.2.1 R&D
5.2.2 Manufacturing
5.2.3 Distribution & Sales
5.2.4 Post-Sales Monitoring
5.3 Pricing Analysis
5.4 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis
5.5 Regulatory Framework
6 Global Spirometry Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Table-Top Spirometry
6.1.2 Hand-Held Spirometry
6.1.3 Desktop (PC) Spirometry
7 Global Spirometry Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Flow Measurement Spirometry
7.1.1.1 Pneumotachograph System
7.1.1.2 Mass Flow Meter
7.1.2 Volume Measurement Spirometry
7.1.3 Peak Flow Meter (PFM)
8 Global Spirometry Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Diagnostic
8.1.1.1 COPD
8.1.1.2 Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis
8.1.1.3 Asthma
8.1.2 Treatment Monitoring
9 Global Spirometry Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics
9.1.2 Research & Academic Institutes
9.1.3 Diagnostic Centres
9.1.4 Home Care
10 Global Spirometry Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 US
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.2.2 South America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Western Europe
10.4.1 Germany
10.4.2 UK
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 Spain
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Rest of Western Europe
10.4.7 Eastern Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 South Korea
10.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Middle East
10.6.2 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Scenario
11.1.1 Introduction
11.2 Company Market Share Analysis
11.2.1 Introduction
11.3 Key Developments
?
12 Company Profiles
12.1 COSMED srl
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial Overview
12.1.3 Products Offering
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Strategy
12.2 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financial Overview
12.2.3 Products Offering
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Strategy
12.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Financial Overview
12.3.3 Products Offering
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Strategy
12.4 MGC Diagnostics Corporation
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Financial Overview
12.4.3 Products Offering
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Strategy
12.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Financial Overview
12.5.3 Products Offering
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Strategy
12.6 NDD Medical Technologies, Inc.
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Financial Overview
12.6.3 Products Offering
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Strategy
12.7 Schiller AG
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Financial Overview
12.7.3 Products Offering
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Strategy
12.8 Carefusion Corporation
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Financial Overview
12.8.3 Products Offering
12.8.4 Key Developments
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Strategy
12.9 Midmark Corporation
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Financial Overview
12.9.3 Products Offering
12.9.4 Key Developments
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Strategy
12.1 Vitalograph
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Financial Overview
12.10.3 Products Offering
12.10.4 Key Developments
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Strategy
12.11 Smiths Medical Inc.
12.11.1 Company Overview
12.11.2 Financial Overview
12.11.3 Products Offering
12.11.4 Key Developments
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Strategy
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Blue Print
