Global Spirometry Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global spirometry market is anticipated to grow at 10.03% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,106.76 million by the year 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Spirometry is a fundamental test led by clinicians to assess the status of the lungs. It is imperative for diagnosing COPD, asthma, and other breathing issues. The tests are completed with the assistance of spirometers. Factors, for example, the expanding old masses, constrained budget of healthcare services, and mechanical advances of respiratory devices can drive the market request over the estimate time frame. Activities are undertaken by the governments to control smoking, home utilization spirometers, and spotlight on observing respiratory sicknesses can advance the global spirometry market till 2023.

Major players operating in the Spirometry market include:

Smiths Medical Inc. (U.S.), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Carefusion Corporation (U.S.), NDD Medical Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vitalograph (U.K.), Schiller AG (Switzerland), among others are some of the major players in the global spirometry market.

Major segments covered in the Spirometry Market report include:

The global spirometry market is segmented on the basis of its technology, product, end-user, application, and regional demand. On the basis of its technology, the market is bifurcated into peak flow meters (PFM), volume measurement spirometry, and flow measurement spirometry. Based on its products, the market is segmented into hand-held spirometry, table-top spirometry, and desktop (PC) spirometry. Based on its application, the market is segmented into treatment monitoring and diagnostic monitoring. On the basis of its end-users, the market is bifurcated into diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, home care, and hospitals & clinics.

