Global Video Streaming Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019
The global video streaming market was valued at USD 39.610 billion in the year 2018, and is expected to reach USD 102.0971 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~20.8% CAGR., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
Video streaming technology has rapidly emerged in the field of information and technology. This technology helps organizations modernize their daily operations such as scheduling meetings, live table conferences, and interacting internally with customers. One of the factors contributing to market growth is the rising demand for live and on-demand video content among consumers. Growing adoption of smartphones to watch movies, TV shows, and live sporting and other events is another factor promoting the market growth. The market is quite competitive with key players as well as emerging video streaming service providers trying to offer quality content to the end-users with flexible payment models. This offers consumers with several options to choose from the available content libraries. Provision of secure video streaming services with encrypted live and on-demand video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Market giants such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are continually developing world-class streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers. The video streaming industry is expected to attain a rapid growth with advancements in digital technologies and the emergence of 5G network connectivity services. Furthermore, partnerships and agreements among the telecom network providers and video streaming providers are expected to increase in the coming years to offer an uninterrupted streaming experience to the consumers.
The worldwide Video Streaming market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
Key Players
The key players of video streaming market include Netflix, Inc., Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, Walt Disney Company (Hulu), and Akamai Technologies Inc.
Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the global video streaming market. Adoption of smartphones has overhauled the media & entertainment industry in European countries, driving the market for live and on-demand video streaming in this region. The European countries experience a strong online streaming presence owing to a range of video streaming apps increasing the average time spent by individuals to stream live or on-demand content. Among the European countries, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have witnessed rapid growth in OTT subscriptions for streaming videos related to news, sports, fitness, lifestyle, films, and music. Asia-Pacific region accounts for the third-largest market share in the global video streaming market owing to wide-scale adoption of streaming services in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, among others. There is growth in the number of live streaming and well as on-demand streaming consumers in this region. Moreover, key market players present in the video streaming market are investing in this region to expand their subscription-based consumers.
