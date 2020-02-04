Infant Formula Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Higher birth rates in developing regions expected to drive the growth of the market for infant formula

Introduction

In terms of revenue, the global infant formula market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which XMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. Rising number of working women expected to fuel the market growth of infant formula in terms of value across the globe. Furthermore, the market for infant formula is also benefited by the growth in demand for probiotic infant formula across the globe. Rise in premium infant nutrition products along with higher birth rates in developing regions thus, contributing towards the market revenues of the overall infant formula market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

To provide in-depth insights on the pattern of demand for infant formula, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. Surge in the number of working mothers is a key factor driving the infant formula market growth currently. As many working mothers join their jobs quickly post-delivery, they find the infant formula very convenient as it can be prepared in lesser time and comprises all the essential nutrients required for the growth of the baby. Moreover, Availability of infant formula products in pouch form is increasing significantly as compared to the traditional packaging forms such as in tubs or glass. Among these, pouches with plastic spouts at the top provide sipping ease. The popularity of pouches among the consumers is increasing day by day in view of their ease of use and the handling flexibility on offer. Besides, pouches are very convenient for the baby who can thus independently self-feed themselves. They also act as a more attractive proposition for customers looking for new innovative and convenient infant nutrition products.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddlers milk formula, and special milk formula.

Starting milk formula to gain high recognition, consequently pushing its consumption across the globe during the period of forecast

The starting milk formula are meant for infants between 0 and 6 months. Increasing prosperity, coupled with modernization is reinforcing the demand for baby products across the globe. High growth in the number of working women and growing middle class families across the globe has led to increasing penetration of starting milk formula. In 2017, the starting milk formula segment was valued a little under US$ 13 Bn and is estimated to reach a significant valuation of more than US$ 33 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). The starting milk formula segment is projected to grow at a high rate to register a high value CAGR of 10.0% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027).

The follow-on milk formula segment and special milk formula segment are expected to witness same demand and consumption rate throughout the forecast period. These segment are expected to grow at a significant and same CAGRs throughout the period of assessment. However, follow-on milk formula segment is estimated to reach a valuation that is about 3x more than the valuation of special milk formula by the end of the year of assessment, thus making follow-on milk formula to be an attractive product segment in this market.

