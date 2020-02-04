Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Fenugreek Powder Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend 2018 – 2026

Fenugreek Powder Market: outlook

Growing consumer consciousness regarding health and healthy practices have raised the demand for Fenugreek Powder globally. Fenugreek Powder is essentially fenugreek seeds in grinded form. Fenugreek is very common in the Indian subcontinent, where it is known as “methi.” Methi is an herb, scientifically referred to as Trigonella foenum-graecum. Fenugreek Powder contains many nutrients. For instance, one tablespoon of Fenugreek Powder contains 6 grams of carbs, 3 grams of of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 7% of daily required magnesium. Fenugreek Powder is used as a spice in India as well as in other regions of Asia Pacific. Since Fenugreek Powder is derived from a natural source and offers various health benefits, consumers show more interest towards it. Fenugreek Powder is known to increase production of milk in breastfeeding mothers and it controls cholesterol, diabetes and blood sugar levels.

Due to its various benefits, Fenugreek Powder is highly utilized in nutraceuticals. Fenugreek Powder supplements are found to be advantageous for boosting testosterones level and libido in men. Due to the presence of lutein, zeaxanthin and lycopene, Fenugreek Powders is also used for treating common cold, flu, gallstones, diarrhea, constipation, high blood pressure, etc.

Increasing demand for Fenugreek Powder

Huge demand for Fenugreek Powder has been experienced in recent years as consumers, these days, prefer natural health care products. Fenugreek Powder is not only used as a food ingredient and spice but also finds a number of applications in the healthcare industry. Fenugreek Powder is used to increase the production of milk in breastfeeding mothers as Fenugreek Powder is used in numerous dishes to provide aroma and flavor. Along with food, Fenugreek Powder is also used as a natural remedy for hair treatment and is known to control baldness. Fenugreek Powder has been witnessing high demand from cosmetics and personal care products and people use it as a natural remedy to reduce wrinkles.

Global Fenugreek Powder: Key Players

Some of the top most manufacturers and suppliers of Fenugreek Powder are Garlico Industries Limited., P.C. Kannan & Co., Amazon Spices Private Limited, Xi’an Mekeem Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Joryherb Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Xi’an Lyphar Biotech Co., Ltd. Al Africky Herbs, Avikara foodstuff trading LLC, etc. More and more manufacturers and organic products developers have been showing escalating interest in Fenugreek Powder and thus, its demand from the food and health sector is escalating every year globally.

Opportunities for market participants:

Fenugreek Powder has been used as a condiment since years in the Indian subcontinent as it gives excellent flavor to food. It has also been used in Middle Eastern Cuisine for years now. Increasing food varieties and flavors globally will also give a boost to Fenugreek Powder market globally. Growing health consciousness is increasing the demand for healthcare products across the world. However, many health care products have terrible side-effects. Hence, people are opting herbal or natural products for personal care, i.e. hair treatment. This factor is expected to boost the demand for Fenugreek Powder across the world.

Global Fenugreek Powder: A Regional Outlook

The biggest producer of Fenugreek is India. Fenugreek Powder is highly consumed in the Asia Pacific and Middle East as it is used in different Indian & Middle Eastern cuisines to add a unique aroma to foods. Within the Asia Pacific, Fenugreek Powder is used as a spice and condiment and for healthcare products. In Middle East & Africa, Fenugreek Powder is imported in large quantities & has a huge trade chain. In region of China, Fenugreek Powder is traditionally used for making medicines. South Asia and East Asia, including China and India, are the highest exporters of Fenugreek Powder.