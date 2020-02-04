IP Video Phones Market Competitive Insights And Precise Outlook 2027

IP Video Phones Market Introduction

IP video phones are Wi-Fi-based wireless surveillance cameras that enable the storage of video footage on cloud. Videos captured on IP video phones are accessible at all times irrespective of location. These phones help in communication which was not possible in traditional surveillance cameras. Furthermore, they enable live streaming and remote viewing. IP video phones are used in a wide range of applications, as they are smart security cameras.

The IP video phones market is expanding significantly due to the increase in awareness about the technology. These phones are also being used for baby monitoring and their adoption for this purpose is rising due to their ability to provide real-time streaming to the user. Additionally, IP video phones have different indoor and outdoor applications.

Driver: Product Specific Enhancements to Sustain Demand of IP video phones market

Analog as well as SIP/IP phones are witnessing various advancements. Many smartphone-like features have been introduced in IP video phones to make the device more interactive and user-friendly.

Features such as speaker phones, HD voice, one button call transfer, black and white and color display of the phones, voice adjustments, call blocking, and touch tone, are some of the advanced functions that are available in the newly launched landline phones.

SIP/IP phones boasts of features such as touch screen display, video calling, auto attendant, caller ID, call mute option, and call answering. Increased stand-by time for cordless IP video phones and talk time is also being provided in IP video phones.

There is a demand for technologically advanced IP video phones in the rapidly expanding commercial sector for conference calling and other official purposes. IP video phones are mostly preferred in commercial and hospitality sectors as a secondary mode of communication due to their network stability and secured connection.

Hence, this drives the IP video phone market growth.

Restraint: Availability of Effective Substitutes restraints the IP video phones market growth

The landline market has been contracting since 2005, as substitutes for landline phones, such as tablets, I-pads, smart phones, and soft phones, are becoming popular.

Moreover, changing customer behavior and increase in the adoption of ergonomic products in India have led to the demand for such phones. Substitute of IP video phones are mobile phones/smartphones.

Mobile phone penetration has increased at an average annual rate of 7.8% since 2014. Thus, social media has become a preferred mode of communication, as it provides users with services independent of their location and time, along with multimedia sharing options, which make the services more interactive. This is expected to restraint the IP video phones market growth

Key Players Operating in Global IP Video Phones Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Yealink Inc.,

Gigaset AG,

Alcatel (Atlinks Group Limited)

IP Video Phones Market: Polycom, Inc.

Polycom Inc. is a global solution provider of voice, video, and content sharing. Polycom Inc. is a subsidiary of Plantronics Inc. Both companies operate their business together as Poly. Polycom, Inc. manufactures, develops, and markets a line of voice, video, data, and web conferencing collaboration solutions.

The company’s solutions include voice communication end-points, enterprise video management products, network infrastructure, product maintenance, and other professional services. It also provides desktop connectors, ISDN gateways, software licenses, sound stations, and wireless lapel microphones.

IP Video Phones Market: Grandstream Networks, Inc.