Optical Transmission Solutions Market: Usage of Optical Components in Energy-efficient Network Solutions Driving Optical Transmission Solutions Market

Optical Transmission Solutions Market – Introduction

Optical transmission solutions enable users to modify the capabilities of their network as per their existing requirements by utilizing up to 100 Gbps fiber optic lines per transmission channel. These solutions allow operators quick access to their database regardless of their location.

Optical transmission solutions also provide various advantages such as data formats, apparent provision to the Time Division Multiplexer (TDM), and dynamic provision. These help network providers to deploy high bandwidth services in less time.

Usage of Optical Components in Energy-efficient Network Solutions Driving Optical Transmission Solutions Market

Traditional copper-based networks provide 100/1000 base Ethernet connectivity to devices, such as voice over IP phones, desktop computers, video phones, and laptops whereas optical network uses a single fiber, single type optic to the work group terminal (WGT). Optical components such as switching fabrics, optical buffers, and wavelength converters are highly integrated, which are capable to reduce energy consumption significantly. Additionally, it utilize small optical splitters which are located at the building’s enclosures, generally at every floor. Consequently, optical network produces no heat, requires less power, and can be mounted on electrical closets. Optimizing energy use in industries is essential to improve competitiveness and progress toward energy security, economic recovery and development, climate change, and environment protection. Thus, companies prioritize economic energy efficiency potentials. There is a growing demand for optical components in industries with expanding energy-efficient networking solutions. This is expected to drive the global optical transmission solutions market.

High Cost Associated with Implementation and Installation of Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions

The installation of fiber optic networks and their components in harsh environments is complicated and hence requires high level of expertise. This requires companies to hire skilled workforce, thereby escalating the total cost of ownership of fiber optic connectivity projects in minin This factor is expected to hamper optical transmission solutions market growth.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share of the Global Optical Transmission Solutions Market

In terms of region, the global optical transmission solutions market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to hold major share of the global optical transmission solutions market due to presence of cloud computing hubs and data centers that have made it the largest consumer of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global optical transmission solutions market due to deployment of 5G network specifically in China and India.

Global Optical Transmission Solutions Market – Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, Huawei Technologies partnered with Orange Spain for the development of a 400G/wavelength WDM link in Orange network in Spain. The company has successfully tested its first Artificial Intelligence test with Huawei’s DWDM Network in Spain.

In March 2017, ZTE Corporation signed a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Turkcell (Turkey) to extend its products portfolio. The portfolio will include dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM), Gigabit-capable passive optical networks (GPON), and the side-edged 5G.

In January 2016, Panasonic introduced single cable as well as connector solutions with the use of plastic optical fiber to allow the transmission of full-spec 8K video signals*1 with better bandwidth connectivity. Moreover, Panasonic’s novel connectors are fortified with cables to allow long distance & high-quality video transmission.

