Organic Bulgur Wheat Market – Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2026

Organic Bulgur Wheat Market: Outlook

Organic bulgur wheat originated in Turkey. It is a wholewheat grain made by heating wheat and then being gently cracked into smaller pieces. Making wheat into bulgur is an ancient method that has been in use since the past 4,000 years. Wheat is boiled, dried, and then cracked into small pieces that are quicker to cook. In Mediterranean cooking, it has been used traditionally and remains popular even today. Organic bulgur wheat is the groat form of wheat. Organic bulgur differs from cracked wheat, in that, it is parboiled and dried. Organic bulgur wheat has a lower glycemic index as compared to brown or white rice and buckwheat. Organic bulgur wheat is not a gluten-free grain; however, since it is a form of wheat, it is an excellent source of vitamin B, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and B6, which are essential for metabolism and help convert homocysteine into less harmful chemicals, and this helps in lowering blood pressure and protecting the heart. Organic bulgur wheat also provides minerals such as zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and selenium, besides being higher in fiber. The protein in organic bulgur wheat is not complete, since it it lacks lysine, and therefore, this should be eaten with foods such as beans or seeds that can provide this essential amino acid.

Couscous can be Made Using Organic Bulgur Wheat

Rapid urbanization has extremely changed the eating habits of consumers and has led to a shift in their food preferences. People around the world are opting for healthier food options such as organic bulgur wheat to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Since organic bulgur wheat can be used in a variety of food products, its demand has increased remarkably. For example, it can be used to make couscous, which is a mouth-watering dish from North Africa, and tabbouleh, which is from the Middle East. This is expected to boost the organic bulgur wheat market over the forecast period. With this increasing demand considering its nutritional value, many dietary supplement manufacturers are incorporating organic bulgur wheat into their products. Such inclusion has enabled the local manufacturers of organic bulgur wheat-based supplement products to expand and reach the global market, which is expected to bolster the growth of the organic bulgur wheat market.

As the demand for organic bulgur wheat has increased extensively, commercial acreage and production have also witnessed an increase throughout the tropical and subtropical world. Currently, major producers include Turkey, North Africa, India, and the United States.

Global Organic Bulgur Wheat Market: Key Players

The global organic bulgur wheat market has evolved on the backdrop of unhealthy food items. In the organic bulgur wheat market, the Middle East and Africa region is estimated to account for the highest volume share.

Some of the key players operating in the global organic bulgur wheat market are Sunnylands Mills, Arrowhead Mills, Inc., Celnat S.A., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Mitsides Public Company Limited. Inari Agriculture, Inc., Shiloh Farms, and Ceres Organic Harvest, Inc. among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Fitness trends are spreading rapidly among the new generation, worldwide, who want healthy and high-in-nutrition foods, and organic bulgur wheat is rich in fibers with low cholesterol and fats. In India, almost 60% people are young who need products having low fats and high fiber, such as organic bulgur wheat foods to fulfill their fitness goals. Organic bulgur wheat takes only 15 minutes to get cooked, since it is a partially-cooked grain, and the young generation wants to prepare food soon. This is expected to create a great opportunity for organic bulgur wheat producers to create a path for the development of its production.

As organic bulgur wheat can be cooked in 15 minutes, it has scope to defeat or to take the place of instant noodle products by adding some flavor to it and enhancing its taste. So there is great scope for organic bulgur wheat producers, globally, during the upcoming period.

The organic bulgur wheat market is also foreseen to profit from the ongoing surge in the demand for vegan items, creating further prospects for the growth of players in the organic bulgur wheat market. There aren’t any big players who offer organic Bulgur wheat in any form. Thus, companies could focus on producing and exporting organic bulgur wheat across the globe, resulting in expanding their global presence in this market. Therefore, the global organic bulgur wheat market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.