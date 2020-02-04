Painting Robots Market Trend, Competitive Growth and Overview | Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023

Painting Robots Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global painting robots market size is expected to reach $3,209.0 million in 2023, from $1,614.0 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023. Painting robots are used for automatic painting in different industries. These automatic painting robots are developed using explosion proof arm to perform safe actions. Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa, Kuka Robotics, and Durr Systems are some of the leading key players of the painting robots market.

The rise in demand in automotive industry majorly drives the growth of the painting robots market, as these robots can apply paint and coating consistently on each part without wasting materials. Further, reliability, capability, and precision of the program helps paint large areas accurately within optimized time. Thus, the requirement of highly skilled painters is reduced. These factors majorly boost the growth of the painting robots market. However, high product and installation cost hinders the market growth.

The end-user industry segment is divided into automotive, aerospace, construction, and others. In 2016, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for automotive industry and is expected to dominate the painting robots market during the forecast period. The global painting robots market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the painting robots market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand and strong manufacturing base of automotive sector.

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in this report are Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, Durr Systems, Fanuc, Yaskawa, Kuka Robotics, CMA Robotics, Staubli, Epistolio S.r.l, and Krautzberger.

