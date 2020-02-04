Scar Treatment Market To Document Ascending Boom

Persistence Market Research (PMR) reveals that revenue generated from scar treatment product during financial year 2019 is approximately more than US$ 10 Bn. According to the report published by PMR, reveals that the scar treatment market is anticipated to show 1.4X growth over the next decade owing to greater preference towards usage of specialized dermatology services.

This report by PMR points to the lack of standardization in the scar treatment landscape. The study reveals that there are no formalized guidelines for scar treatment, and most of them are recommended through word-of-mouth of expert clinicians and surgeons. However, efforts for the formalization of treatment guidelines, at least for common scars, still continue.

Rising Awareness about Personal Care Propelling the Demand

Scars, especially those on exposed parts of the body can adversely affect the appearance and may let down the self- confidence and consciousness of an individual. Consumers in the U.S. are more inclined towards new sophisticated scar treatment, such as lasers skin resurfacing, electrical stimulation, and derma fillers to maintain and further reduce scar appearance.

Expert plastic surgeons opine that a significant share of the population in the U.S., primarily within the age group of 18-30 years and onwards, is increasingly resorting to advanced skin, scar, and dermatology services, thus, creating sufficient traction for scar treatment product manufacturers.

Rising awareness about personal care and wide availability of rhytides treatment and related products are among the major factors driving growth of the scar treatment market in North America and Europe.

Patients Seek Quicker Results and Shortened Treatment Duration

Patients opting for scar treatment are increasingly adopting technologically advanced non-invasive or minimally invasive scar treatment procedures for achieving quicker and permanent results in a short time. To address this issue, physicians are gradually seeking more patient-involvement in the scar treatment formulation process.

For example, in developed countries, physicians prefer to explain the indication/s and different scar treatments that could help in curing them – to patients on the very first consultation appointment.

For example, a combination of inflammatory and non-inflammatory acne pimples could be best-cured using two topical medications – a retinoid and an antibiotic, an option for scar treatment. Managing patient expectation is a crucial attribute on part of both physicians and companies to deepen revenues.

Increasing Patient Involvement in Treatment Formulation Process

With heightened focus towards increasing patient safety and treatment efficacy, an increasing number of dermatologists in both the U.S. and Canada are involving patient’s opinion in the scar treatment formulation process.

This is being particularly noted for patients aged 13–25 years (teens to late teens), particularly for mild to deep acne scarring. In this regard, scar treatment adherence data collected over a period of 30 years from Global Alliance to Improve Outcomes in Acne Group reflected poor results while managing the acne regimen.

Deviations noted include self-medication, missing doctor appointment schedules, or both. These were directly a result of combination of multiple factors, including demographics, lifestyle, psychological/psychiatric issues, and environment.

Given these issues, physicians and clinicians have noted that greater patient involvement in therapeutic planning process along with increasing awareness of patients by imparting proper training have been proving highly effective with regard to positive outcomes for scar treatment.

