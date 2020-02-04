Server Microprocessor Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2017 – 2027

Study on the Server Microprocessor Market

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Server Microprocessor Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Server Microprocessor Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Server Microprocessor Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017 – 2027. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Server Microprocessor in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Server Microprocessor Market:

Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?

How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Server Microprocessor Market in the upcoming years?

Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?

What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Server Microprocessor Market in the near future?

Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Server Microprocessor Market?

The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Server Microprocessor Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Server Microprocessor Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Server Microprocessor Market in each region.

Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:

The scenario of the global Server Microprocessor Market in different regions

Current market trends influencing the growth of the Server Microprocessor Market

Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Server Microprocessor Market

Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions

Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Server Microprocessor Market

key players, and development of workload-specific server microprocessor designs is the growing trend in the global server microprocessor market.

Server Microprocessor Market: Market Dynamics

Expanding cloud infrastructure coupled with increasing adoption of cloud based solutions by organizations across various industries is the prominent factor drives the growth of global server microprocessor market. Increasing interest on hyper cloud solutions due to dynamic workload of organizations, emerging 5G networks and expanding internet of things (IoT) applications, accelerates the growth of global server microprocessor market. Also rising focus on exploring wide range of chip technologies by top internet giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, with the objective to enhance their artificial intelligence capabilities, fuels the growth of global server microprocessor market. Increasing focus on reducing data centre volume coupled with increasing investment in commercializing quantum computing, and complexity in upgrading server processors, are the factors identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global server microprocessor market.

Server Microprocessor Market: Market Segmentation

The global server microprocessor market is segmented on the basis of number of cores, operating frequency, and by region.

On the basis of number of cores, the global server microprocessor market is segmented into

Six-core & less

Above six-core

On the basis of operating frequency, the global server microprocessor market is segmented into

1.5GHz – 1.99GHz

2.0GHz – 2.49GHz

2.5GHz – 2.99GHz

3.0GHz and higher

Regionally, the global server microprocessor market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, the above six-core segment is expected to dominate the global server microprocessor market, due to expanding cloud infrastructure.

Server Microprocessor Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, server microprocessor market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to increasing enterprise cloud data volumes. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing server microprocessor market, due to adoption to software as a service (SaaS) based business models.

Server Microprocessor Market: Competition Landscape

In July 2017, Intel Corporation – a U.S. based multinational technological company, launched Xeon Scalable – an energy efficient server processor, with the objective to expand its portfolio.

In June 2017, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.- a U.S. based multinational semiconductor company, launched EPYC 7000 series – a high performance processor for datacentre, with the objective to cater the increasing demand for lower energy high computing efficiency server processor.

Prominent players in the global server microprocessor market includes Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Cavium, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corporation., and Marvell.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Server Microprocessor Market segments

Server Microprocessor Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Server Microprocessor Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Server Microprocessor Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Server Microprocessor Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Server Microprocessor Market includes

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

