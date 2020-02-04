Solar Ingot Wafer Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2024

Global Solar Ingot Wafer Industry: Overview

A solar ingot is a piece of pure material which is generally a metal that is molded into shape which is suitable for further processing. Ingots basically require another procedure for shaping such as hot or cold working, milling, and cutting to manufacture a useful end product. Semiconductor and non-metallic materials which are prepared in a bulk form, are also known as ingots, especially when they cast by methods which are mold based. A wafer is also referred to as a substrate or slice of semiconductor material, for instance, crystalline silicon, which is used in electronics for the purpose of fabrication of the integrated circuits. It is mainly used in a photovoltaic for water-based, conventional solar cells. These wafers serve as substrates for microelectronic devices which is built over and in the wafer and also undergoes several microfabrication processes such as photolithographic patterning, deposition of materials, etching, ion implantation or doping. At the end, the specific microcircuits are thus separated and packaged.

A solar or photovoltaic cell is

referred to an electrical device that changes solar energy directly into electricity. This process is implemented through photovoltaic effect, which is basically a chemical and physical phenomenon. Solar cells are the foundation blocks of solar panels. Solar cells have distinguished components such as ingots and wafers. They help in the primary manufacturing of solar cells and thus solar panels.

The research report is a complete inspection of the growth trajectory based on the historical, current, and future prospects of the global solar ingot wafer market. It provides an assessment of the dynamics that are anticipated to impact the growth of the market and the predominant trends have also been stated in the study. The study also presents a diverse viewpoint on the competitive landscape of the market through the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis. The publication mentions the research and development projects, mergers and acquisitions, details on collaborations and licensing. The report delves into the marketing strategies, products, and shares of the key players operating in the global solar ingot wafer market.

Global Solar Ingot Wafer Industry: Trends and Opportunities

The global solar ingot wafer industry is primarily propelled by the incessant rise in the demand for electricity due to the rise in population and urbanization across the globe. With the governments promoting and supporting the employment of renewable energy resources for the production of energy, the demand for solar ingot wafer is expected to intensify over the coming years. Furthermore, the governments are also focusing on providing tax benefits and subsidies for the effective utilization of barren land for setting up solar power plants. The global market for solar ingot wafer is also expected to be benefitted by the robust industrialization in several emerging economies and the comparatively low maintenance and operating cost of solar power plants.

However, the market is expected to be negatively impacted by the economic downturn in many countries. For instance, in Europe, the government has cut down the budget of solar projects due to the economic meltdown. Moreover, the low energy producing capacity of solar power plants and relatively high harnessing cost is likely to impact the market growth.

Global Solar Ingot Wafer Industry: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are expected to emerge as potential markets for the manufacturers of solar ingot wafer. Initiatives by governments of countries in Asia Pacific is also likely to bode well for the market growth in the region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the companies operating in the market are Green Energy Technology, Sornid Hi-Tech, Trinasolar, Dahai New Energy, Comtec Solar, Eversol, Topoint, Maharishi Solar, Photowatt, and CNPV.