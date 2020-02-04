Terminal Tractor Market Will hit at a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of Revenues from 2019 to 2027

Terminal Tractor Market is estimated to account US$ 623.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 908.1 Mn by 2027.

The largest terminal tractor market share as the region consist of a huge number of container ports where the demand for the terminal tractor is high. Due to such factors, the Asia Pacific region would continue to grow. The government of the region is continuously focusing on increasing spending in automotive and transportation industries so that companies would adopt an automated terminal tractor to ease its business process.

Top Dominating Key Players:

AB Volvo Autocar LLC Blyyd Capacity Trucks Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation) Konecranes Mafi Transport-Systeme GmBH Mol CY NV Terberg Group B.V. Terminal Investment Corporation

The global manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from Governments of various countries and especially the developing economies. As per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) accounted 55.1 in October 2017, which was down from 55.9 in September 2017 however, still at a comparatively high level. The PMI index remained above 53.5 since the beginning of 2017, signifying a steady recovery of the manufacturing sector in developed countries. This factor would be propelling the demand of terminal tractor market in the forecast period.

The logistical complexities have multiplied mainly due to the diverse nature of consumer demands observed in different regions of the world pertaining to any product. For successful market expansions, organizations focus on increasing the product assortments catering to the needs of the local market, giving rise to a highly diverse portfolio of products. The larger the diversity, the higher is the complexity of the supply chain for the organization to manage efficiently in delivering products as well as services. Therefore, the terminal tractor market across the globe is anticipated to grow.

The terminal tractor market by component is segmented into hardware, and software & services. Terminal tractors are a type of tractors that are used to haul cargo and containers are used extensively in warehouses, ports, RoRo Terminal and other applications where it is required to transport cargo trailers from point to point within the boundaries of a specific facility, yard or terminal. Manual Terminal Tractors held the largest market share in the terminal tractor market in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period by the year 2027.

Diesel being the most trust worthy in terms of generating torque is majorly used by most of the manufacturers. Diesel fuel is cheap in most of the region and produce the most torque, which is essential for crawling of terminal tractors at lower speed with huge load. The terminal tractor market has been segmented on the basis of propulsion type into diesel, electric, hybrid, and CNG. The diesel type segment led the terminal tractor market, by propulsion type in 2018 and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

