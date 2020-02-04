Triphala Powder Market – Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis by 2026

Triphala Powder Rising in Popularity as Herbal Dietary Supplement

The commercialization of triphala powder has hinged on the utilization the herbal formulation for a wide range of health conditions. Perhaps the major boost has come from the growing number of people around the world adopting the traditional Ayurveda medicine, native to India. Dietary food makers have been utilizing triphala powder for their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial effects, and antioxidant. Of these, high antioxidant properties are much talked about. Thus, the powder is frequently demanded as a mild non-habit laxative in all ages of population.

The large purported medicinal value of triphala is due to the phytochemical constituents it contains. The market has also garnered opportunities from growing number of herbal practitioners and Ayurveda doctors recommending triphala powder as the panacea for a wide range of health conditions. Prominently, the formulations are gathering steam in people who seek herbal medicines for improving their vigor and vitality, treat constipation, and promote weight loss. They are used to promote appetite.

Need to Reduce Incidence of Fungal Contaminants in Triphala Powder

The vast medical value of triphala notwithstanding, the uptake of dietary supplements containing triphala powder is not as attractive. The reasons may be varied. For one, not many human studies have been done to assess the clinical potential of triphala. Moreover, since it is an herbal formulation, they are highly prone to fungal contaminations. Industry players are increasingly cautions about the incidence of fungal contaminants in triphala powder, lest this may substantially degrade their efficacy. To this end, they are engaging in research in finding abiotic factors that cause phytoconstituents to lose their efficacy over time. This will propel new avenues in the near future.

The growing availability of triphala powder as a functional food and dietary supplement in health food stores, hypermarkets, and medical stores has boosted the market. The prospects have been fueled by manufacturers targeting online channels, especially in emerging economies.

Triphala Powder has been used as a traditional Ayurvedic medicine since ancient times. Triphala Powder is an herbal remedy made from three dried fruits: Amla, Haritaki and Bibhitaki. Since it contains three dehydrated fruit mixtures, it is referred to as “Tri-Phala.” It is native to India. The demand for Triphala Powder is increasing due to its various applications in healthcare. This powder helps in reducing inflammation, heart diseases and is also known to provide protection against some forms of cancers. Triphala Powder is also used to heal dental cavities.

In the global market, the demand for Triphala Powder is increasing as it is a good source of various ingredients, such as Vitamin C, Chebulagic and Gallic acid. In the global market, highest demand is being witnessed from Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and African countries. Due to increasing demand, investors who have invested in this market can expect high returns during the forecast period.

Because of its safe nature, Ayurveda is also becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. (California) and thus, the country is witnessing high demand for Triphala Powder. Thus, producers of triphala will see opportunities in American countries too

Increasing demand for Triphala Powder as a natural and safe remedy

Demand for Triphala Powder is growing due to its various applications in the healthcare industry as it is a safe remedy with no side-effects. In addition, Triphala Powder contains high levels of vitamin C, which helps in the formation of collagen. Triphala Powder also contains various useful components, such as Chebulagic acid, Gallic acid and Chebulinic acid. It has also been found to be useful in digestion, providing relief from constipation, treatment of diabetes and eye diseases, immune system stimulation, gastrointestinal tract cleansing, gas relief and in dentistry, as root canal irrigant in endodontics.