Vanilla Emulsion Market: Making Informed Business Decisions by Having Complete Insights of Industry

Vanilla emulsion is a type of flavor emulsion that has wide application in the bakery industry. Vanilla emulsion is popular in the Western European countries due high consumption of bakery products in countries such as Spain, Italy and Germany, among others. Vanilla emulsion is a well-known class of foodstuff that contains two phases, one containing the flavor and the other containing the alcoholic base. Professional bakers tend to prefer vanilla emulsion over alcohol-based vanilla extract, due to the fact that vanilla emulsion proves to be more robust at higher temperatures. Vanilla emulsions are water-based, alcohol-free alternatives to extracts, which are micro-encapsulated in a natural stabilizer and suspended in water. All across the globe, the development of cost-effective vanilla emulsion is a key focus area for players in this market both at international as well as regional levels. The major flavor companies based in Europe are focusing on innovating manufacturing technologies, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Improvement in Flavor Vanilla Emulsion Processing Technologies

Advancements in flavor emulsion processing technologies have resulted in the launch of efficient vanilla emulsions. The vanilla emulsion is a cost-effective alternative for flavor protection. Stability is required when the vanilla emulsions are in concentrate and also in the diluted finished beverage. Microencapsulation technology has offered vanilla emulsions manufacturers to produce high-quality products with multifunctional applications, including flavoring, stabilization and coloring. Vanilla emulsions not only offer bakery manufacturers cost benefits as it does not affect the quality and texture of the baker product but help to enhance the flavor of the final product. Additionally, vanilla emulsions offer cloudiness to the beverage with a better feel and taste which has been positively perceived by the consumers. Changing consumption patterns and continued demand for innovative beverages with newer colors and flavors is supporting beverages market in Europe which again is driving the vanilla emulsions market.

Global Vanilla Emulsion Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global vanilla emulsion market are Givaudan International SA, International Flavours & Fragrances, Sonoma Syrup Co., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Stover Company, LorAnn Oils, One-on-One Flavors, LLC., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Döhler GmbH, , Corbion N.V., Kancor Ingredients Ltd., and FMC Corporation among others. A lot of regional players are expected to enter in the vanilla emulsion market which is expected to make the market more competitive, resulting in the growth of vanilla emulsion market over the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Due to the fact that vanilla emulsion is heat stable in nature, many bakery manufacturers are able to use this product without any wastage as no loss of flavor occurs, which is delivering huge savings to the bakery manufacturers. Moreover, vanilla emulsion also enhances the shelf life of the final products as emulsions lower interfacial tension to facilitate emulsification and stabilize emulsions. In the beverages industry, vanilla emulsions are used in diluted forms so that the vanilla emulsion get mixed properly. Hydrocolloids and gums have emerged as the most cost-effective beverage emulsion in recent years. For example, TIC Gums has patented a replacement for emulsifying gum Arabic called Ticaemulsion, used at 1/3rd the usage level of modified starches or traditional gum Arabic. Hence the development of the cost-effective vanilla emulsion could open new doors for companies to flourish in the market over the forecast period.