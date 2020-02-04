Walnut Butter Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2017 – 2025

TMR’s latest report on global Walnut Butter market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Walnut Butter market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Walnut Butter market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Walnut Butter among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation:

The global walnut butter market is segmented on the basis of packaging, distribution channel, product type, and region. Based on packaging type, global walnut butter market is sub-segmented into pouches, jars, cans, and others. Among these jars, the segment is expected to contribute for the substantial revenue share in global walnut butter market over the forecast period. Pouches segment is followed by jars segment in the global walnut butter market. Based on distribution channel, the global walnut butter market segmented as convenient stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, and online retail. Among which, hypermarkets/supermarket, the segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share whereas, the online retail segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global walnut butter market, attributed to increasing adoption of e-Commerce across the globe. On the basis of product type, the global walnut butter market is segmented as plane walnut butter and flavored walnut butter, wherein flavored walnut butter has significant revenue share and is expected to register significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Walnut Butter Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global walnut butter market is split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global walnut butter market, owing to high demand for healthy and non-dairy food products across the region. Europe is followed by North America and is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in walnut butter market, owing to increasing health awareness among consumers across the regions. Asia-Pacific accounts for relatively high volume share and is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in global walnut butter market, owing to easy availability of raw material across the region. Overall, the outlook for the global walnut butter market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, the rapid rate of urbanization, rapidly growing population, and changing consumer lifestyle across the globe being a counterfeiting factor.

Global Walnut Butter Market Dynamics:

The characteristics of walnut butter including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, promote cognitive function, dairy-free, and heart-healthy attracts health-conscious people which are fueling the global walnut butter market. The growth of the global walnut butter market is also driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, increasing demand for dairy-free products, and growing demand for high nutrition and less fat containing food and beverages. Macroeconomic factors fueling the global walnut butter market include growing economy, changing lifestyle, the rapid rate of urbanization, and increasing domestic income. However, the high price of walnuts restrains the demand for global walnut butter market. Some of the factors trending the global walnut butter market include mergers & acquisitions between walnut butter market players and walnut suppliers and high investment in the food industry. Companies operate in the walnut butter market can increase its share through backward integration i.e. collaboration with walnut suppliers, and offering organic and gluten-free products in the market.

Global Walnut Butter Market Player:

Few players in the global walnut butter market include Nut-Tritious Foods, Premier Organics Inc., Novelle Natural Foods LLC, Sun & Seed Ltd, Life of Riley Foods, Carley Corporation, Old Dog Ranch, Stonewall Kitchen, LLC, Wilderness Poets, and Kalot Superfood company.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the marketRecommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

