Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Introduction

In terms of revenue, the global atopic dermatitis drugs market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~27% from 2019 to 2027, due to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers comprehensive insights and forecasts in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market report.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease. It is the most common type of eczema. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis is as high as 20% in children and 1% to 3% in adults. Mostly, the onset of atopic dermatitis begins in childhood, wherein, the skin becomes red, scaly, and has crusted bumps. The onset of the disease has been observed among children aged below 2 years. Significant healthcare reimbursement reforms propel patients toward biologics. Increase in the number of pipeline products and rise in research & development expenditure are anticipated to boost the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market.

Request PDF Sample of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73639

Biologics Drug Class to Dominate Global Market

The biologics segment accounted for the largest share of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market in 2018. The segment is expected to dominate the global atopic dermatitis drugs market from 2019 to 2027. Additionally, the segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The segment’s dominance is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of atopic dermatitis, as biologics inhibit the inflammatory response that is responsible for the development of the disease. According to the Dermatology Therapeutics Area Working Group, the global prevalence rate of atopic dermatitis is 8% to 15% in children. However, the high cost of biologics is projected to restrain the segment in developing and underdeveloped countries. Regeneron and Sanofi launched the first biologic drug – Dupixent (Duplimab), in March 2017, for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults.

Retail Pharmacies Hold Significant Share of Global Market

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the global atopic dermatitis drugs market in 2018. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis has risen 300% in the past 30 years. Increase in affordability aspect of patients and surge in the number of retail pharmacies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the near future. However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the atopic dermatitis drugs market during the forecast period. Increase in the use of online platforms by patients to order medicines is likely to propel the segment. Easy access to atopic dermatitis drugs through online pharmacies and price discount benefits are projected to boost the growth of the segment in the next few years.

Enquiry for Discount on “Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market” Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=73639

Asia Pacific to Create High Incremental Opportunity in Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

In terms of revenue, North America is anticipated to dominate the global atopic dermatitis drugs market from 2019 to 2027. This can be ascribed to the large patient pool in the region requiring efficient and new therapies. The atopic dermatitis drugs market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure by governments and rise in the demand for affordable, effective therapeutics among a significant part of the patient population. Additionally, rapid urbanization offers significant opportunities to emerging as well as established players in the region. This, in turn, drives the atopic dermatitis drugs market in Asia Pacific.

Investments and Mergers & Acquisitions by Key Players to Drive Market

The report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market. Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bausch Health, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are major players operating in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market. These players have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and investments to increase their share and presence in the global market.