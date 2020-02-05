Baby Infant Formula Market Global Size, Share & Trends 2019-2025
Baby Infant Formula, or baby formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants under 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.
Infant formula consists of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and others (linoleic acid, prebiotic, and others), that are fed to babies for their overall development. Although physicians recommend exclusive breastfeeding for under six months babies, infant formula can be used as an alternative, as it consists of similar nutrient contents. Increase in women working population outside home is the key factor that drives the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in middle class population, growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and increase in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula propels the market growth. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper this growth.
The global Baby Infant Formula market was valued at 21400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 47400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Baby Infant Formula volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Infant Formula market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Baby Infant Formula in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Baby Infant Formula manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3714755
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abbott Laboratories
Arla Foods
Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.
Campbell Soup Company
D. SIGNSTORE
Danone
Heinz and Hain Celestial Group
HiPP GmbH & Co.
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC
Nestle S.A
Baby Infant Formula Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Baby Infant Formula Market Segment by Type
Infant Milk
Follow-on-Milk
Specialty Baby Milk
Growing-up Milk
Baby Infant Formula Market Segment by Application
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Pharmacy/Medical Stores
Specialty Stores
Hard Discounter Stores
Others
Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3714755
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
- TCD Alcohol DM Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2026
- Pure Steam Generator Market 10-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
- Elastic Laminates Market Manufacturers Analysis 2019-2027
- Global Seed Coating Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
- Dextrose Monohydrate Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2025
- Hotel Rate Shopper Software Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities
- Global Subscriber Identity Module Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market 2019 | Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2025
- Two satellites to carefully avoid a 32,800 mph crash on Wednesday over Pittsburgh
- Cheese Market Research Report 2017-2025 | Top Key Players – Bongrain S.A., Amul, Saputo Inc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound System Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2023
- Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2017 to 2022
- Global Power Rental Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025
- Global Power Rental Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025
- Soil Mixer Market Go Advanced and Next Generation 2018 to 2028