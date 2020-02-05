Baby Infant Formula Market Global Size, Share & Trends 2019-2025

Baby Infant Formula, or baby formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants under 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.

Infant formula consists of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and others (linoleic acid, prebiotic, and others), that are fed to babies for their overall development. Although physicians recommend exclusive breastfeeding for under six months babies, infant formula can be used as an alternative, as it consists of similar nutrient contents. Increase in women working population outside home is the key factor that drives the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in middle class population, growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and increase in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula propels the market growth. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper this growth.

The global Baby Infant Formula market was valued at 21400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 47400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Infant Formula volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Infant Formula market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Baby Infant Formula in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Baby Infant Formula manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Arla Foods

Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.

Campbell Soup Company

D. SIGNSTORE

Danone

Heinz and Hain Celestial Group

HiPP GmbH & Co.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC

Nestle S.A

Baby Infant Formula Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Baby Infant Formula Market Segment by Type

Infant Milk

Follow-on-Milk

Specialty Baby Milk

Growing-up Milk

Baby Infant Formula Market Segment by Application

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Hard Discounter Stores

Others

