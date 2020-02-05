Baggage Tags Market Analysis by product type, material type, and technology
Baggage tags are used to provide ease during the transition. RFID baggage tags allow better tracking, which relies on a barcode system. It provides consumers an easy and simple process for luggage checking and tracking. Manufacturers also provide single piece baggage tags with full-color printing; each side can be directly printed and writable with a pen. Multiple use baggage tags market is expected to grow at higher CAGR when compared to single-use baggage tags. RFID and specialty baggage tags are used owing to their functionality and features, are preferred by the manufacturers. Increment in the aviation industry in various countries, it is a probability that baggage tags market represents moderate to high growth. Increment in global tags & labels market may boost the growth of baggage tags market.
Dynamics of Baggage Tags Market
Baggage tags offer a significant level of convenience to the travelers and airport authorities during check-in procedures and tracking missing luggage. Baggage tags market outlook is expected to be positive during the forecast period. However, the baggage tags market is likely to grow at a moderate rate. East Asian region is expected to create high incremental opportunity during the forecast period, as the demand for security labels & tags is expected to increase.
The ban on single-use plastics in various countries such as the United States and Germany is expected to hamper the growth of plastic baggage tags, which holds significant share of the market. The manufacturers in the paperboard baggage tags market are expected to witness growth in their market share during the forecast period. Globally, an increase in demand for recyclable or reusable products is expected to boost the growth of baggage tags market during the forecast period.
Classification of Baggage Tags Market
Global baggage tags market is classified on the basis of product type, material type, and technology type which is further analyzed in several regions which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Oceania, South Asia and East Asia.
Baggage Tags Market: Key Players & Trends
Some of the key manufacturers in the baggage tags market includes Bag Tags Inc. and Security Label GmbH. RFID tags provided by leading players which are used for tracking bags throughout the transition, which improves security. Manufacturers are also providing customized baggage tags which allows brand owners to print their logo for marketing purpose. Baggage tags market is may lose market share in the upcoming years, owing to decrease in number of local manufacturers.
Baggage Tags Market: Regional Outlook
In the Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries are expected to hold a major market share in terms of value during the forecast period. Various manufacturers in the packaging industry are looking forward to investing in Turkey and Northern Africa. The baggage tags market in East Asia and South Asia is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR, owing to increment in aviation facilities across the region. The baggage tags market is expected to expand at a moderate growth rate in the North American region, due to the stable nature of the industry.
The United States is expected to hold a major share in the North American baggage tags market, owing to significant hold of the aviation packaging industry. The global baggage tags market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the demand security tags in the developing regions. Manufacturers in the packaging industry are looking forward to invest in the labels and tags market of developing countries such as India, China, and also some of the established markets such as Russia and the United States.
