Baking enzymes market stand out as the biggest contributor to worldwide growth 2016 – 2023

Enzymes is one of the most important ingredients used in majority of bakery products. Enzymes are used to change the functional characteristics of products. Some of the important uses of baking enzymes include fermentation and relaxation of dough, dough stability, prolonging crumb softness, providing flour enhancement, improving volume, texture and color. Enzymes today are considered as natural and innovative solution to baking business today due to its ability to increase the quality of products.

The global market for baking enzymes can be segmented on the basis of product type as protease, lipase, carbohydrase and others. On the basis of end user application the market can be segmented as cakes & pastries, cookies breads and biscuits. Geographically the global baking enzymes market is segmented as North America, APAC, Europe and Rest of the World.

The major drivers for growth in baking enzymes market include declining use of emulsifiers, uncovering of health and nutritional values and high disposable income among consumers. Some of the restraints are response/inability of enzymes in changing temperature and pH level. North America is market leader for this market due to diverse consumption patterns and increasing concerns of health among consumers.

The global market for baking enzymes is expected to grow at a healthy rate with single digit growth across all geographies from 2013 – 2019. Use of enzymes across the globe has gained popularity in recent past due to ban on use of chemical additives in baking and other fermented products. The market is expected to witness opportunity as a result of use of enzymes for development of gluten free products.

Some of the major player in this market are Royal DSM, Stern Enzym, Aumenzymes, Maps Enzyme Limited, AB Enzymes Gmbh, Puratos Group NV, E.I.Dupont De Nemours&Company, Amano Enzyme Inc., and Dydaic International Inc.

