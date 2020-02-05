Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Analysis Forecast from 2019: IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, Microsoft, HP, Amazon AWS, Google, Hitachi Data Systems, Tableau, New Relic

This comprehensive Big Data Analytics in Banking Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Big data analytics refers to the strategy of analyzing large volumes of data, or big data.

APAC is expected to have High Adoption Rate Owing to Large Potential. Rapid technological developments in the information technology sector and increasing business operations mark Asia-Pacific (APAC) as the most important market for Big Data in banking during the forecast period. The biggest contributors to this market are China and India that account for most of the revenue in the APAC region. Many organizations in the APAC region are increasingly depending on digital systems to realize their goals. Several vendors, such as SAP and IBM provide wide -range of Big Data analytics services to banks in the region. Some of the core capabilities of these services include real-time monitoring, big cloud services, and other customized dashboards for easier retrieval of data, to ease the workflows. These tools enable organizations for on-the-resource planning and offer modified plans to aid decision-making.

Customer Analytics is expected to be One of the Prime Software Application. A number of categories, such as defecting customers, loyal customers etc. can be identified through big data analytics and the required reward for each category can be decided. Through such applications, the retention of customers is possible, and the detection of disloyal customers helps the company to reduce the focus on such customers. The buying habits of customers can also be identified, and the sales for each customer can be customized. This customization results in the high response rate for customers and better customer experienced.

The global Big Data Analytics in Banking market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data Analytics in Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data Analytics in Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, Microsoft, HP, Amazon AWS, Google, Hitachi Data Systems, Tableau, New Relic, Alation, Teradata, VMware, Splice Machine, Splunk Enterprise, Alteryx

