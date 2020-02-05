Cloud Decorative Films Foils Market Size– Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends And More

Global Decorative Films & Foils Market: Overview

Decorative films and foils serve decorative as well as functional purposes in various end-use industries, particularly in furniture. These films are popularly used in decorative panels of furniture, and forms a part of design elements, as their usage supports new design patterns. In addition, decorative foils have also gained some traction as part of surface protection notably in windows and doors, particularly in the furniture and construction industries. Over the past few years, commercial spaces have been witnessing increasing use of decorative films and foils. Various types of decorative films and foils are polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyester, and vinyl.

Increasing spending on furniture, both by commercial and residential end users, has created abundant opportunities for manufacturers of decorative films and foils. Decorative films and foils made of polyvinyl chloride have been typically used to protect the surface of furniture against physical damage and environmental factors, thereby prolonging their life span.

The study strives to offer critical and evidence-based assessment of the current outlook of the decorative films and foils and highlights promising avenues.

Global Decorative Films & Foils Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growing inclination of furniture buyers toward aesthetics and design innovations is a potential trend generating lucrative demand for decorative films and foils. The rising use of these in commercial and residential spaces for decorative and protection purposes is a key factor likely to bolster the growth of the market. The use of decorative films and foils is witnessing substantial impetus from rising need for coatings for doors and windows which can improve maintenance aspects and increase life span. The advent of decorative films and foils that are more durable and allow architects to implement new design patterns for window profiles is a notable trend catalysing the market’s expansion. Moreover, the growing demand for films and foils that feature customizable functional enhancements is a crucial trend.

Rising spending on décor by residential end users is expected to substantially bolster the growth of the decorative films and coils market. A great deal of opportunities comes from growing spending on renovations on buildings, especially on window lamination. Efforts to develop non-toxic environmentally-friendly decorative films and foils will pave way to window of exciting opportunities for market player to capitalize on.

Global Decorative Films & Foils Market: Regional Outlook

The study sheds lights on growth dynamics prevalent in key regional markets and takes a closer look at emerging avenues in promising regions. The analyses also assess the impact of changing consumer preferences on the demand dynamic of developing regions. On the regional front, decorative films and foils are expected to witness potential rising demand in developing regions, notably Asia Pacific. The growth is likely to be driven by increasingly driven by swift pace of urbanization in its several key economies, such as India and China. Developed regions such as several parts of Europe and North America are expected to witness substantial opportunities in the next few years, attributed to the constant drive for product innovations.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The report offers critical evaluation of the prevailing competitive dynamics and factors influencing the entry of new players. The study highlights key strategies adopted by key players to consolidate their positions. Companies aiming for sizeable stakes in the decorative films and foils include Mondoplastico S.p.A, Omnova Solutions, Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, and LG Hausys, Ltd.