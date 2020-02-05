Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market was valued at ~US$ 7 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Cough hypersensitivity syndrome encompasses various cough-related conditions arising from exposure to certain mechanical, thermal, and chemical environments.

The treatment for cough hypersensitivity syndrome includes prescribing and consumption of various classes of drugs that are mainly effective for three causes of chronic cough. These causes range from asthma and upper airway cough syndrome to reflux conditions.

Growth of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases across the globe, which is leading to an increase in chronic cough conditions in the global population.

North America dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in the number of allergens leading to unexplained cough and high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in the region.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market, due to high pollution levels, weather changes, and rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in the region.

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases and Number of Smokers Driving Market Growth

The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases has been increasing at a rapid pace. These diseases include chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma, and several other allergic conditions, which lead to significant rise in chronic cough.

This rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is propelling the growth of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome market.

As per the International Study of Asthma and Allergy in Childhood, the annual prevalence of allergic rhinitis is considered to be approximately 30% in the adolescent population.

Increase in the number of smokers around the world is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.

Unexplained chronic cough associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a major driver for the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. GERD is one of the most common causes of chronic cough. Thus, the high prevalence of this condition is likely to drive the demand for its treatment.

Antitussive Agents to Dominate Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market

Based on drug class, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been segmented into antitussive agents, inhaled corticosteroids, short acting beta-2 agonists, anti-cholinergics, antihistamines, proton pump inhibitors, and others.

The antitussive agents drug class segment dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, and is projected to continue its dominance, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Increase in the usage of antitussive agents for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and ongoing research for the development of effective antitussive therapies are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this segment.

Easy Availability of Over-the-counter Medicines for Cough Favoring Retail Pharmacies

In terms of distribution channel, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The easy availability of over-the-counter medicines at retail pharmacies for the treatment of cough is contributing to the expansion of the segment.

The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in the awareness regarding online channels that sell cough medicines and convenience of product comparison on online platforms are some of the factors propelling the growth of the online pharmacies segment.

