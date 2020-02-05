Cushioning Materials Market: Increment in the demand for secured packaging solutions is expected to boost demand
Introduction to Cushioning Materials Market
Cushioning Materials are designed for shock absorption which occurs due to crushing. Basically, cushioning materials are used for shock and vibration protection. Cushioning materials are used inside a shipping container which includes box, package or any other primary/secondary packaging solution. The global cushioning materials market outlook is expected to be positive during the forecast period. The increment in the demand for secured packaging solutions is expected to boost the global cushioning materials market growth in the upcoming years.
Cushioning materials are made up of different types of materials such as paper, plastic, and recycled pulp. Paper cushioning materials are preferred by manufacturers, as they are recyclable and adds value to sustainability. The increasing global demand for electronics products and food products is expected to trigger the cushioning materials market growth. The global demand for cushioning materials is expected to increase in the near future, due to increment in investments in the packaging industry. The packaging manufacturers and distributors provide custom made cushioning materials which includes their logo printed on it.
Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure
Dynamics of Cushioning Materials Market
The increasing demand for protective packaging is expected to fuel the cushioning materials market globally. For some products primary packaging is necessary to avoid breakages and scratches, along-with that cushioning materials is used to enhance the protection. The global demand for cushioning materials is expected to grow at a high pace, owing to increment in e-commerce. Manufacturers offer cushioning materials that are lightweight as well as can be disposed. Plastic based cushioning materials are avoided due to changing preferences for plastic. Ban on foam-based materials in various countries such as U.S. and Germany is expected to impact the global cushioning materials market.
Cushioning materials are used for void filling and some materials are used for wrapping such as films. The recyclable nature of the paper based is fueling the growth of cushioning materials market, as the nearly 50% of the plastic waste generated is due to plastic based packaging. This factor in turn reduces the demand for foam wraps and fillers. The introduction of new packaging solutions is expected to hamper the growth of global cushioning materials market during the forecast period.
Cushioning Materials Market: Key Players & Trends
Some of the leading players in the Cushioning Materials market includes Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Smurfit Kappa Group, and FLÖTER Verpackungs-Service GmbH among others. Manufacturers in the global cushioning materials market are providing recyclable and eco-friendly product options such as molded pulp and paper.
Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here
Cushioning Materials Market: Regional Outlook
In North America, the United States is expected to hold majority of share in the cushioning materials market growth. Air cushioning materials market is expected to dominate in terms of market share and growth in the European countries such as Germany, U.K., and Italy. The global demand for protective packaging solution is creating huge opportunities for manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to boost the market value of primary packaging and packaging accessories.
India and China are expected to create high incremental opportunity during the forecast period, due to increment in e-commerce trading as well as choice of safer packaging solutions. The global cushioning materials market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Manufacturers in the packaging industry are introducing variety of products to enhance the quality of packaging in countries such as South Africa and Turkey.
- Superplastic Alloys Market to Increase Exponentially During 2019 – 2025
- Soda Water Dispenser Market Competition Situation Research Report from 2020-2026 | BRITA, Cornelius
- Concentrate Containers Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2025
- Hawaii serves as a testbed to see if renewable energy can be able to meet the peak energy demands
- Magnetic Card Market Leading Trends 2019 | NBS Technologies, Entrust Datacard Corporation, NXP Semiconductors
- The current study reveals Electric Vehicle Costs
- Dental Care Equipment Market Growth 2025: including key players 3M, A-Dec, AMD Lasers
- German Onshore Additions drops To 20-year Low
- Global Photochromic Lenses Market 2020 Key Players , Essilor (Transitions Optical), Carl Zeiss, Vision Ease, Corning
- A review of Honda 2020
- How does the IRS Identify You Owe Cryptocurrency Taxes?
- Tree Trimmers Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025
- A testimony of how a person got a loan with cryptocurrency without having collateral.
- 2019 Sickle Cell Anemia Therapeutics Market has huge Enlighten by Emmaus Medical, Addmedica, Gamida Cell, GlycoMimetics, Pfizer, Novartis, Global Blood Therapeutics, Micelle BioPharma, Bluebird Bio, Prolong Pharmaceuticals
- Japanese Finance Industry Player becomes part of the Cryptocurrency Fray