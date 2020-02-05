Cushioning Materials Market: Increment in the demand for secured packaging solutions is expected to boost demand

Introduction to Cushioning Materials Market

Cushioning Materials are designed for shock absorption which occurs due to crushing. Basically, cushioning materials are used for shock and vibration protection. Cushioning materials are used inside a shipping container which includes box, package or any other primary/secondary packaging solution. The global cushioning materials market outlook is expected to be positive during the forecast period. The increment in the demand for secured packaging solutions is expected to boost the global cushioning materials market growth in the upcoming years.

Cushioning materials are made up of different types of materials such as paper, plastic, and recycled pulp. Paper cushioning materials are preferred by manufacturers, as they are recyclable and adds value to sustainability. The increasing global demand for electronics products and food products is expected to trigger the cushioning materials market growth. The global demand for cushioning materials is expected to increase in the near future, due to increment in investments in the packaging industry. The packaging manufacturers and distributors provide custom made cushioning materials which includes their logo printed on it.

Dynamics of Cushioning Materials Market

The increasing demand for protective packaging is expected to fuel the cushioning materials market globally. For some products primary packaging is necessary to avoid breakages and scratches, along-with that cushioning materials is used to enhance the protection. The global demand for cushioning materials is expected to grow at a high pace, owing to increment in e-commerce. Manufacturers offer cushioning materials that are lightweight as well as can be disposed. Plastic based cushioning materials are avoided due to changing preferences for plastic. Ban on foam-based materials in various countries such as U.S. and Germany is expected to impact the global cushioning materials market.

Cushioning materials are used for void filling and some materials are used for wrapping such as films. The recyclable nature of the paper based is fueling the growth of cushioning materials market, as the nearly 50% of the plastic waste generated is due to plastic based packaging. This factor in turn reduces the demand for foam wraps and fillers. The introduction of new packaging solutions is expected to hamper the growth of global cushioning materials market during the forecast period.

Cushioning Materials Market: Key Players & Trends

Some of the leading players in the Cushioning Materials market includes Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Smurfit Kappa Group, and FLÖTER Verpackungs-Service GmbH among others. Manufacturers in the global cushioning materials market are providing recyclable and eco-friendly product options such as molded pulp and paper.

Cushioning Materials Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the United States is expected to hold majority of share in the cushioning materials market growth. Air cushioning materials market is expected to dominate in terms of market share and growth in the European countries such as Germany, U.K., and Italy. The global demand for protective packaging solution is creating huge opportunities for manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to boost the market value of primary packaging and packaging accessories.

India and China are expected to create high incremental opportunity during the forecast period, due to increment in e-commerce trading as well as choice of safer packaging solutions. The global cushioning materials market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Manufacturers in the packaging industry are introducing variety of products to enhance the quality of packaging in countries such as South Africa and Turkey.