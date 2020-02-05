Demand for ESD Cardboard Market in 2019 and Beyond

Global ESD Cardboard Market: An Overview

ESD cardboard or ESD coated cardboard are electrostatic discharge containers which are generally used in electrical manufacturing industries for packaging of electronic gadgets. As a result of digital revolution, the electronic industry has witnessed a striking growth across various geographies that has eventually driven the market for ESD cardboard over the last decade. Electrical gadget / machines are packaged in ESD cardboard, due to the electrostatic discharge protection provided by the ESD cardboard. ESD cardboard containers come with dividers and separate compartments, according to the need of gadgets and machines, where the device provides various accessories are to be placed separately in ESD cardboard container to protect it from physical damage.

Import and export in the international market are growing, and caution of the product is mandatory, so the ESD cardboard provides strong hold and rigidity to the container containing electrical and electronic materials which rise the demand for ESD cardboard. Electronic parts like integrated circuits, capacitors, printed electronic board (PCBs), Resistors and other electronic components are transported or shipped, using ESD cardboard. Automotive, aerospace, household materials, electronics and electrical manufacturing, defense and other manufacturing industries majorly use ESD cardboard for the necessary ESD protection which will drive the global ESD cardboard market.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure

Global ESD Cardboard Market: Dynamics

The demand for ESD cardboard is highly contributed to the electrical and electronic manufacturing service provider. For a recent couple of years, outsourcing of manufacturing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and product design has grown considerably. The established key players for electronics and electrical manufacturing service providers are situated in the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan are the top manufacturers. The Indian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in electronics & electrical and aerospace manufacturing service market, due to “Make in India” initiative. Further, various infrastructure projects are expected to raise the demand for electrical fiber optics devices, which distinctly increase the market for ESD cardboard.

ESD cardboard is made-up of synthetic plastic and cardboard paper with the required number of the separate compartment with a suitable shape that can be handled easily. ESD cardboard is customized according to the product shape, size and order for convenient handling and transportation, also ESD Foam is used for the comfortable fitting of devices in the ESD cardboard container. ESD cardboard brought the revolution in the process of packaging of electrical and electronic devices.

Global ESD Cardboard Market: Regional Outlook

Market leading country for electrical and electronic manufacturing are the China and Japan, they are the major exporters through the globe, due to overseas trade demand for ESD cardboard simultaneously rises the supply of ESD cardboard. Indian market is also expected to grow due to the government initiative that is “Make in India” which increases the sales of electronic Gadget and Devices, considerably higher the demand for ESD cardboard.

Recent Developments in the Global ESD Cardboard Market

ESD cardboard is the modern containers which are used to store and deliver of electronics and electric manufacturing device, previously it was stored in the wooden container which was heavy to hold.