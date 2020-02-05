Digital TV Market 2023|Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development

The global digital TV market was valued at USD 90 billion in the year 2016 and is projected to reach USD 218 billion by 2023, growing at a 13.28% CAGR. The digital television has surfaced as a new evolution in the TV industry that offers superior picture and sound quality with minimum transmission bandwidth. It is a digitally encoded format which captures, distributes, and broadcasts the programming across the world. The digital television is integrated with the analog and digital functions in a single design and offers a high-quality viewing experience to their users. The major driving factors identified in this report are high disposable income, increasing affordabilityand increasing market for digital content, whereas privacy concerns and lack of digital infrastructure in the emerging countries pose as a few challenges in this market.

The market by type is segmented into SDTV (Standard-definition television), EDTV (Enhanced-definition television), HDTV (high definition television) and Others. Based on resolution, the market is segmented into 480p (640 x 480), 720p (1280*720), 1080p (1920*1080) and others (4K, 8K). Based onsize, the market is segmented into 11’’-32”, 32’’-42”, 42’’-50” and 50’’-above.

Key Players

The key players of Digital TV market are Samsung Group (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Vizio Inc. (U.S), Haier Group Corporation (China), Hisense Co., Ltd. (China), LG Corporation (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (U.S), DISH Network (U.S), Verizon FiOS (U.S), Roku (US), Skyworth (China), TCL (China), Changhong (China), Konka (China), Loewe (EU), Metz (EU), Vestel (EU) and Funai (Japan) and others.

Global Digital TV Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments included in the global digital TV market for the next six years with analysis of its development and demand in the market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries have been identified

• Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for the digital TV market are studied

• Key market segments covered in the report are type, end-users, and region.

• For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications has been identified, and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports are triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trends are identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

• Digital TV companies

• Service providers

• Research and development companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Solution providers

• Technology standards organizations

• Technology investors

• System Integrators

Key Findings

• By type, the HDTV segment accounts for the largest market share and is projected to grow with 81.08 billion by 2023.

• By resolution, the 42”-50” segment accounts for the largest market share and is projected to grow with 59.79 billion by 2023.

• Geographically, North America region holds the largest market share in global digital TV market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Regional and Country Analysis of Digital TV Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of digital TV market is done for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America accounts for the largest share in digital TV market due to the presence of prominent companies such as Vizio Inc., AT&T Inc., DISH Network, and Verizon FiOS among others. The digital TV market in the European region is expected to witness a rapid growth in the forthcoming period owing to increasing demand for digital content in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid growth in the forecast period due to the increasing digitization, growing demand for consumer electronics, and adoption of cutting-edge technology, which is aiding the growth of digital TV market in the region.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o The Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

