Fish Collagen Peptides Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the fish collagen peptides market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global fish collagen peptides market was valued at ~ US$ 250 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 8% from 2019 to 2027. Rigorous research and development on regenerative medicine & wound healing and increase in the usage of fish collagen peptides in cosmeceuticals are the major factors anticipated to drive the global fish collagen peptides market from 2019 to 2027.

Increase in Burden of Joint Disorders to Drive Fish Collagen Peptides Market

Globally, the number of individuals suffering from joint conditions such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis is expected to increase significantly, owing to the rise in the geriatric and post-menopausal women population.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, globally, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures each year, with around 200 million women, mostly above the age of 50 years, affected by this condition.

fractures each year, with around women, mostly above the age of 50 years, affected by this condition. Osteoarthritis is a serious health condition, and has emerged as a major challenge for health systems across the world. In the U.S. alone, osteoarthritis affects around 30 million adults.

adults. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, 28% of the global population above the age of 60 years suffers from osteoarthritis. Due to progressive aging of the population, the condition is likely to become the fourth-most common cause of disability by 2020 .

of the global population above the age of 60 years suffers from osteoarthritis. Due to progressive aging of the population, the condition is likely to become the fourth-most common cause of disability by . The usage of fish collagen peptide products helps in reducing and preventing joint pain and bone density loss, which is an important factor contributing to the rise in demand for fish collagen peptide products.

Request PDF Sample of Fish Collagen Peptides Market Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=68918

Asia Pacific Fish Collagen Peptides Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace

North America held a major share of the global fish collagen peptides market in terms of revenue in 2018 , and is projected to sustain its fish collagen peptides market share during the forecast period. Rise in the geriatric population in the country is expected to increase the number of people affected with joint and bone disorders. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for fish collagen peptide-based products in the market.

, and is projected to sustain its fish collagen peptides market share during the forecast period. Rise in the geriatric population in the country is expected to increase the number of people affected with joint and bone disorders. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for fish collagen peptide-based products in the market. The fish collagen peptides market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the penetration of leading players in the region is anticipated to boost the fish collagen peptides market in the region during the forecast period.

The fish collagen peptides market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the increase in the geriatric population in India and Japan, coupled with a rise in the awareness among people regarding fish collagen peptide products and their biomedical benefits.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the population of India is expected to reach 1.6 billion by 2050, and nearly 17.8% of the population will be aged over 60. Increase in the geriatric population creates demand for fish collagen peptide-based bone substitutes, nutritional products, and other drug delivery systems.

Fish collagen peptides are associated with anti-aging and moisturizing properties, and are a safer option than bovine and cattle collagen peptides. Moreover, fish collagen peptides are free from risks associated with diseases. These factors are likely to fuel the fish collagen peptides market in China during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Discount on “Fish Collagen Peptides Market” Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=68918

GELITA AG, Amicogen, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza), and Nitta Gelatin, Inc. to Lead Market

The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global fish collagen peptides market. These include GELITA AG, Amicogen, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza), Vivesa Holding S.R.O., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Norland Products, Inc., Rousselot (Darling Ingredients, Inc.), and Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd.