488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
+1 541-687-2347
[email protected]

German Onshore Additions drops To 20-year Low

German Onshore Additions drops To 20-year Low

0

According to the report publicized by Deutsche Windguard, Germany has increased onshore wind turbines summing up to the capacity of 1078 megawatts in 2019. The report is indicating a reduction of 55% from 2018 to a lower level for about 20 years. The report comes from BWE (Bundesverband Wind Energy)

Read more at German Onshore Additions drops To 20-year Low

©  2020 Market Reports Observer. Built using WordPress and the Highlight Theme