Global Arsenane Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Arsenane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Arsenane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Arsenate is a colorless, highly toxic, flammable gas with a garlic odor at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. Mix with air to form a combustible mixture. Arsenic alkane is slightly soluble in water and organic solvents, and reacts easily with potassium permanganate, bromine and sodium hypochlorite to form arsenic compounds.
Arsenane is stable at room temperature and decomposes at 230-240℃. Arsenic is a hemolytic poison that can poison nerves. Generally, As2Zn3 is synthesized by As and Zn, and then reacts with H2SO4 to generate ZnSO4 and AsH3, which are purified and liquefied by several steps. It is used in the semiconductor industry for epitaxy, n-type doping, diffusion and ion implantation processes, and the production of gallium arsenide thin films.
In 2018, the global Arsenane market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Arsenane.
This study researches the market size of Arsenane, presents the global Arsenane sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of Arsenane in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Arsenane for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
SAFC Hitech Arsenane
Nouryon
Albemarle
Chemtura
Sumitomo Chemical
Lake Materials
…
Market Segment by Product Type
Gas
Liquid
Market Segment by Application
LED Industry
Solar Cell
Phase Change Memory
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Arsenane status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Arsenane manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Arsenane are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
