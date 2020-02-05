Global Beverage Packaging Market: Demand, Upcoming Trends And Business Opportunity 2019 To 2025

The Beverage Packaging Market is driven by rising consumption of beverages in developing countries with increasing disposable income of the middle-class population. Current market trends are witnessing an up surge in the demands for beverages, thereby displaying a brighter opportunity for the beverage packaging industry. Key players adopted partnerships and agreements as the most preferred strategy to maintain a good and undisrupted supply chain with suppliers and distributors present worldwide. They also focused on acquiring local players of emerging markets to expand their business globally and sustain the competition prevailing in the market. New product launches also helped key players in strengthening their product portfolio.

Changing consumer preferences are resulting in an increased utility of packaging materials to enhance strength, aroma retention, heat insulation, sealing, and barrier against moisture. Soaring demand for small packs is providing a strong push to the demand for flexible bags and pouches. Growing demand for premium products, aided by rising disposable income, is positively influencing the demand for alcoholic beverage consumption. The growing use of automation in beverage packaging industry will drive the growth prospects for the global beverage packaging market for the next four years. The automated system in the beverage packaging industry reduces the wastage of packaging materials, reduces factory footprint, and enables the timely rectification of operational problems, which in turn, boosts the beverage packaging market. APAC dominates the beer packaging market and continue to dominate the market in the following years. The Asia-Pacific region holds a significant potential for development, in terms of the most prospective countries. The market holds major share in retail packaging, estimating to nearly 75%, as major manufacturing is done in China.

The global Beverage Packaging market was valued at 122000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 170900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beverage Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverage Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Beverage Packaging in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Beverage Packaging manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

