Global Biorational Pesticides Market Share, Revenue, & Average Price By Manufacturers

Biorational Pesticides Market: Introduction

Pest control materials that are relatively non-toxic with ecological side-effects are called as biorational pesticides. Changes in farming technologies, consumer demand for organic fruits & root vegetable, rise in government initiatives for the adoption of ecofriendly pesticides drive the biorational pesticides market. Biorational pesticides are widely used in fruit plantations, especially for fruits such as apples and oranges. The foliar sprig used to destroy a large number of undesirable grasses, aromatic plant, and shrubs.

The biorational pesticides market is anticipated to expand due to response for organic fruits, vegetables and crops. The area under organic crop growing is expected to rise because of the rising demand for organic food. Growth of organic food indicates that there is vast scope for growth of the bio pesticides market, globally.

Biorational Pesticides Market: Segmentation

The biorational pesticides market can be segmented based on source, application, and region. In terms of source, the biorational pesticides market can be divided into botanical, microbial, inorganic. The botanical segment can be sub-segmented into pyrethrin, azadirachtin, neem oil, rotenone, and others.

The Microbial pesticides are the biological control agents. Microbial pesticides act on the plants in the form of organism itself or the substance it produces. Microbial pesticides offer higher selectivity & no toxicity. Microbial pesticides contain a microorganism (bacterium, fungus, virus, protozoan or alga, rickettsia, Mycoplasma and nematodes) as the active element & these microorganism carried out biochemical changes in the plant. The microbial segment is projected to expand at substantial growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by High demand for organic foods and rise in modern farming activities such as hydroponic, rotary crops, agroforestry practices.

In terms of crops such as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamental. Fruits & vegetables are remain dominant the biorational fertilizer market during the estimated period. In fruits, oranges & apples have higher requirement of biorational pesticides compared to vegetables.

Based application, the market can be classified into foliar spray, soil treatment and trunk injection. Here the market is driven by different types of sprayer like drone spray, air control nozzle spray, foliar spray & other.

Biorational Pesticides Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global biorational pesticides market can be categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rise in modern agricultural practices in countries such as India and China is expected to boost the demand for biorational pesticides. Asia Pacific is the largest biorational pesticides market from 2018 to 2026. Increasing population demand for food and modern farming activities such as hydroponic, rotary crops, agroforestry practices.

The biorational pesticides market in Latin America is increasing consumer preference for organic products and growing consumer awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic pesticides on human health. This will drive the demand for biorational pesticides during the forecast period.

Africa is expected to exhibit moderate growth rate compared to other regions. This is due to the lack of technological advancement & poor economy.

Biorational Pesticides Market: Key players

The global biorational pesticides market is fragmented and large number of companies operate across the globe. Major companies include IS Valent Biosciences, Bayer Monsanto, BioAg Syngenta Isagro SPA inc, Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations, Russell IPM, Gowan Company (US), Agralan Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer, Dow point, Gowan Company, In Isagro SAP, Koppert Bv. and Marrone Bio Innovations.