Global Lawn Garden Consumables Market Share, Revenue, & Average Price By Manufacturers Shared In A Latest Report
The lawn and garden consumables market includes products such as fertilizers, mulch films, pesticides, and seeds. These are used in lawn and gardens. Lawn and garden consumable products are primarily utilized in application areas such as residential, commercial, and industrial.
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market: Segmentation
The global lawn and garden consumables market can be segmented based on product and application. In terms of product, the lawn and garden consumables market can be classified into fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, and mulch films. Fertilizers and pesticides segments account for key share of the lawn and garden consumables market.
Based on application, the lawn and garden consumables market can be divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Commercial and residential segments hold key share of the market owing to the rise in construction activities and increase in investment in the development of urban green spaces. Demand for lawn and garden consumables has been rising in the commercial segment due to the continued popularity of gardening as a hobby in developed regions and increasing numbers of small container or community gardens in urban areas in developing regions.
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market: Development & Trends
Increase in the number of middle class and high income group population has been a major factor driving the demand for lawns and garden consumables. Furthermore, rise in demand for landscaping is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Relatively low cost and eco-friendly products are expected to offer immense growth opportunities to the market in the near future. On the other hand, homeowners are moving away from resource-intensive landscaping features such as lawns due to environmental awareness. Installation of low-maintenance landscaping features is anticipated to further restrain the market
Furthermore, environmental and health hazards associated with several products such as fertilizers and pesticides are major restraints of the market. Decline in size of lawns in new homes and increase in public awareness about the hazards of overuse of lawn chemicals are estimated to adversely affected to hamper the lawn and garden consumables market.
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market: Regional Outlook
Based on region, the lawn and garden consumables market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is the key region of the global lawn and garden consumables market. It accounted for major share of the global lawn and garden consumables market. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America led the global lawn and garden consumables market owing to the high demand for these in the U.S. Increase in demand for food gardening is expected to drive the market for seeds in developed economies of North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly growing region of the market during forecast period due to the increase in number of middle class population in developing economies of the region. Increase in demand for lawn and garden consumables in Latin America and countries in the Middle East is projected to drive the demand for these consumables in these regions in the near future.
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market: Key Players
Key player operating in the lawn and garden consumables market include Ace Hardware Corporation, AE McKenzie, Agrium Incorporated, AMBRANDS, Amrep, Andersons Incorporated, APEX Nursery Fertilizer, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Espoma Company, Ferry-Morse Seed, Premier Tech Limited, and Scootney Springs Seed.
