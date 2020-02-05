GLOBAL OIL CAKE MARKET SHARE, REVENUE, & AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS

Oil Cake Market: Overview

Oil cake is the solid remains obtained after pressing and extracting oils from oil bearing seeds. These oddly shaped lumps and cakes are also known as press cakes. These are primarily employed in feed-related applications. An oil cake is a by-product of oil production process. The oil extraction process involves crushing and hard pressing of crushed slurry to extract oil from seeds and nuts such as linseeds, cottonseeds, sunflower seeds, coconuts, olives, soy, flax, and peanuts. Oil cakes are rich in protein and other nutrients and are utilized as food supplements. Oil cakes produced by large oil mills are often used as a key ingredient in compounded animal feeds. However, some seeds such as castor and yield oil cakes are unsuitable for direct incorporation in animal feed due to high toxicity. Some types of seeds can be used as feed for animals without further treatment. Quality of protein in oil cakes is significantly higher than that of cereals; however, it is lower in quality than animal protein, especially fish meal and meat meal. Fats present in oil cakes are a key source of linoleic acid, which plays a crucial role in animal metabolic processes. Scarce livestock in locality where small scale oil processing is present, the local market for oil cakes may not be favorable. Quantity of oil cakes generated using small scale and local methods of oil extraction is usually limited.

Oil Cake Market: Trends & Demands

Rise in population, increase in standard of living, and surge in disposable income have increased the demand for meats. This, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for oil cakes as animal feed. Additionally, shift from beef and ruminant meat to chicken and pork is anticipated to propel the demand for oil cake as feed. Rapid industrialization of the dairy sector and surge in demand for dairy goods in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East are anticipated to boost the demand for animal feed and oil cakes. The livestock industry is developing at a considerable pace; however, it is composed of large number of small farms, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil. Beef consumption is rising and is fueling the demand for animal feed. Necessity to increase the cattle yield as well as improve the superiority of feed animal such as oil cake is an upcoming trend in the animal feed market.

Oil Cake Market: Key Segments

Based on seed/source type, the global oil cake market can be segmented into palm kernel, sunflower, sesame, coconut, mustard, groundnut, cottonseed, canola, olive, and rapeseed. In terms of type, the global oil cake market can be bifurcated into edible oil and non-edible oil cake. Based on application, the oil cake market can be segregated into animal feed, fertilizers, food supplements, and others. The animal feed segment is expected to dominate the global oil cakes market.

Oil Cake Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global oil cake market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Oil cake is an established market; however, the rate of usage for each application varies in each region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America are key regions for the global oil cake market. Countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, India, and the U.S. are major meat producers; therefore the global oil cake market in these countries is projected to expand at a considerable pace.

Oil Cake Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global oil cake market include Rama Gum Industries Limited, Cargill Inc. and Vinay Industries Ltd.