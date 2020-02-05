Global Putting Green Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Putting Green market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Putting Green market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The green is the core of each fairway, where the hole is located. The ball is driven into the hole, that is, the end of the fairway, into the next fairway. The area of the green is 111 ~ 2545 square meters, the shape has the circle, the ellipse and so on, the height is higher than the surrounding terrain 30-100 centimeters.
The quality of the greens is not the same. Generally speaking, the best greens are well maintained so that the ball rolls smoothly across the cut grass. Golfers often describe a good green as much faster, with a faster stroke that can scroll far down it. On the other hand, it takes a lot of energy to hit the ball if it rolls for a fair distance, and such a green is called slow (depending on the grass, length, and direction of growth) because the terrain of the green can be difficult to hit.
In 2018, the global Putting Green market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Putting Green.
This study researches the market size of Putting Green, presents the global Putting Green sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of Putting Green in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Putting Green for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Shaun Webb
Abco
JEF World
Personal Putting Greens
Victor
SkyTrak
wingStar
GREENIOY
Ingersoll Rand
GOLFZON
Market Segment by Product Type
Artificial
Natural
Market Segment by Application
Commercial
Household
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Putting Green status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Putting Green manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Putting Green are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
