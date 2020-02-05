Global Ready To Drink Tea Market 2019 Current Trends, Industry Status And Forecast To 2025
Ready-To-Drink Tea refer to Tea-based or tea-flavored beverage in a ready-to-drink format. It can come in different flavor variants, such as black, green, red, oolong, jasmine, and fruit among others.
Based on flavour, Ready-To-Drink Tea market can be segmented into flavoured and unflavoured type, flavoured tea is dominating the RTD green tea in global, The additional taste that sweeteners and flavoring agents bring to the product has been the key to the dominance of this segment in the market. Furthermore, the rising number of the younger population adopting the flavoured tea product will further propel the growth of this market segment over the next few years.
The global Ready to Drink Tea market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ready to Drink Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ready to Drink Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ready to Drink Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Coca-Cola
Unilever
Wahaha
OISHI GROUP
Arizona Beverage
Vivid
TG
Yeo Hiap Seng
Ting Hsin International
Uni-President
Ready to Drink Tea Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Ready to Drink Tea Market Segment by Type
Flavored
Unflavored
Ready to Drink Tea Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Food Service
Others
Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Ready to Drink Tea
1.1 Definition of Ready to Drink Tea
1.2 Ready to Drink Tea Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Ready to Drink Tea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Flavored
1.2.3 Unflavored
1.3 Ready to Drink Tea Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Ready to Drink Tea Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Food Service
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Ready to Drink Tea Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Ready to Drink Tea Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Ready to Drink Tea Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Ready to Drink Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Ready to Drink Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Ready to Drink Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Ready to Drink Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ready to Drink Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Ready to Drink Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Ready to Drink Tea
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ready to Drink Tea
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Ready to Drink Tea
Continued….
- Global Power Rental Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025
