Human 5,10 Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase (MTHFR) ELISA Reagents kit Market Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry

Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents are essential enzymes used for folate-dependent regulation of homocysteine and methionine concentrations. Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagent kit available in the market are used for performing ELISA activity involving enzyme immunoassay technique. The technique involves the color development procedure and thereafter intensity of the assay is measured by analyzing the intensity of color. Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents are detectable between the ranges of 46.88 pg/ml to 3,000 pg/ml. However, the minimum detectable dose of Human 5,10 MTHFR is less than 11.7 pg/ml. Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents kits are slowly gaining demand among the researchers as these reagents are highly sensitive and have excellent specificity for detection of human MTHFR. The various components which are included in Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents kit are as follows:

Pre-coated 96 well strip plate

Standard and diluent

Detection reagent A and assay diluent A

Detection reagent B and assay diluent B

TMB substrate

Wash buffer

Stop solution

Rising ELISA related research and development activities and the diagnostic procedures coupled with the rising government funding to promote the research are the major factors which are propelling the demand for Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents kits. For example, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended ELISA test followed by Western Blot test for detection of Lyme disease. Moreover, CDC in collaboration with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is also performing research activities if C6 ELISA can eventually replace the two steps Lyme disease diagnostic testing with single test type. Increasing ELISA associated research activities and recommendations regarding ELISA diagnostic procedures will result in increased demand for Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents kits during the forecast period.

Moreover, many universities and public hospitals are also performing research activities on Human MTHFR, which is also increasing the usage of Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents kits. Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), U.S. are performing study on genetic causes of male infertility with focus on role of MTHFR and CBA gene, which regulate metabolism and absorption of vitamin folate during infertility. All such research activities which are focused on MTHFR cells are driving the market.

However, the high cost and sunk costs associated with research activities and the difficulty in storage of these kits are some of the major factors which are restraining the market for Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents kits. The kit especially the detection reagent A, detection reagent B and the 96 well strip plate needs to be stored at -20°C while the other reagent needs to be stored at -4°C. Moreover, the researcher needs to use the remaining reagents within one month of time after opening the kit for the first time. The difficulty to store the kits in this temperature especially during transportation and fear of spoilage restricts the users to purchase these kits, thus restraining the market.

Some of the major market players which are providing Human 5,10 MTHFR ELISA reagents kit in their portfolio include CliniSciences, MyBioSource, Inc., Cloud Clone Corporation, Antibodies-Online.Com, Abcam plc, Abnova Corporation, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Cusabio, Bethyl Laboratories, Inc., Biolinkk, and Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

