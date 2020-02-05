Isoflavones Market Growth, Trend, Forecast Analysis

Isoflavones are phytostrogens which are plant derived compounds with estrogenic activity. These are largely found in soy products and soybeans, legumes, peanuts and chick pea. Isoflavones that are extracted from soy products are termed as Soy isoflavones. It contains higher amount of daidzein and genistein .Soy isoflavones finds application in manufacturing various hair care products which includes hair oil and shampoos. Isoflavones are mainly used in healthcare sector as they are used in large scale for curing various diseases. Global isoflavones market is expected to rise at a substantial rate over the forecast period due to its large-scale application in healthcare sector. Cosmetics followed healthcare sector in terms of application.

Isoflavones reduces the risk of breast cancer and also prevents growth of cancer cells by reducing cell multiplication. These are also key source of antioxidants which reduces cholesterol levels thereby protecting cardiovascular system and also reduces the risk of stroke and coronary heart disease. In addition, isoflavones induces bone formation and increases bone mass. These are also used in cosmetics for treating skin firming, wrinkles, protect sun damage and are also used as a moisturizing agent. Isoflavones is used in cosmetics for treating sun damage, wrinkles, skin firming and as a moisturizing agent. All these factors act as a driving factor in the growth of global isoflavones market over the forecast period. Rising use of isoflavones in cosmetics and food and beverage industry is also triggering the growth of global isoflavones market. However, side effects such as thyroid disorders, food allergies ,migraine headache and increased heart rate auxiliary to the over consumption is acting as a restraining factor in the growth of global isoflavones market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for isoflavones. Large scale demand for isoflavones in pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is acting as a driving factor in the growth of Asia Pacific region. In addition low retail cost and wide spread availability of generic medicines containing isoflavones is also fuelling the growth in Asia Pacific region.

Thus Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period due to rising use of isoflavones in cosmetics. North America followed Asia Pacific in terms of market size as isoflavones are widely used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. Ingredient processing outsourcing by pharmaceutical industry is acting as a restraining factor in the growth of isoflavones market in North America .Thus North America is expected to see sluggish growth over the forecast period. Large scale demand of isoflavones in cosmetic industries is acting as a driving factor in the growth of Europe. However, increasing competition from cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries in other region is restraining the growth of this market in the European region. Thus, Europe is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period due to slow industrial recovery from recession.

Global key participants in the industry include Herbo Nutra, NutraScience Labs, Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals, Perennial Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Maat Nutritionals, Boli Naturals, Au Natural Organics Company, Health Advances, Yashica Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Vitacap Labs, Atlantic Essential Products, Inc., Novapac Laboratories, Inc. and Medisys Biotech Private Limited among others.

