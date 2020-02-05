Major factor driving the sales of Anti-corrosive Packaging Market in 2019

Anti-corrosive Packaging Market: Overview

There are various materials such as vapour corrosion inhibitors (VCI) and volatile corrosion inhibitor used to prevent from corrosion and the oxidation of materials. VICK coating is performed on various packaging formats which include films, bags, pouches and others. The corrosion protective packaging is fruitful for protecting the surface where the corrosion resistant is coating is applied directly. The anti-corrosive packaging market indicates the good potential with the growing steel production throughout the world.

Anti-corrosive packaging is designed to address many challenges encountered in long term protection of metal products so that they remain corrosion free. Different type of packaging formats are surrounded with VCI coatings to prevent from the rust which include paper, films, neetings etc. Anti-corrosive coating protects the product from environment and extend the shelf life of the product by providing optimum protection. To provide protection from dust and moisture packaging manufacturers are focusing to develop corrosion protection packaging. Coatings of metal with anti-corrosive properties ensure metal components have the longest possible lifespan. Overall, the global market of anti-corrosive market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Anti-corrosive Packaging Market: Dynamics

The major factor driving the sales of the global anti-corrosive packaging market is the rust prevention. There are certain factors which boost the sales of the global anti-corrosive packaging market. Anti-corrosive packaging provides long lasting, effective protection against corrosion are the prominent factors boosting the sales of the anti-corrosive packaging products across the globe. Despite the positive factors there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the global anti-corrosive packaging market.

When anti-corrosive packaging products comes in direct contact with the sunlight or rise in temperature decomposes the vapour and make the anti-corrosive packaging ineffective. Anti-corrosive packaging is effective for most of the metals such as zinc based alloys, cadmium, magnesium, lead and some other alloy. As a result anti- corrosive packaging is considered to be the important phenomena to protect the metal surface from the rust. Moreover, direct exposure to sunlight or rise in temperature decomposes the vapour and make the anti-corrosion packaging ineffective. This is the major factor which hinder the growth of the global; anti-corrosive packaging market.

Anti-corrosive Packaging Market: Key Players

Few of the leading players operating in the global anti-corrosive packaging market are –

Smurfit Kappa Group

Nefab Group

Gulmohar Pack-Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

MetPro Group

AGM Container Controls, Inc.

Anti-corrosive Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the global anti-corrosive packaging market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa and Japan. The Europe anti-corrosive packaging products is expected to remain top in terms of value and volume of the global anti-corrosive packaging product market. Rapid growth in the industries such as building & construction, food & beverage, automotive is expected to drive the demand of the global anti-corrosive packaging market.

The Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to closely follow the global anti-corrosive packaging market. Emerging countries such as China & India in Asia Pacific region is exhibiting lucrative growth opportunities of the global anti- corrosive packaging market. The North America region is expected to lead the global anti-corrosive packaging market. U.S. is expected to lead the North America anti-corrosive packaging market while Canada is expected to register notable growth of the global anti-corrosive packaging market.