Medical Headwalls Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019 – 2027 | Colgate-Palmolive Company,Procter & Gamble,Unilever,GlaxoSmithKline plc,CCA Industries

The global medical headwalls market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,318.68 Mn in 2027 from US$ 826.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global medical headwalls market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for medical headwalls is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing hospital industry. Moreover, an increasing number of super specialty and multi-specialty hospitals are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007332/

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Class 1 Inc Amico Group of Companies Hospital Systems, Inc. Futrus, LLC Schönn Medizintechnik GmbH Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Wittrock Healthcare Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC Modular Services Company Interspec Systems

The hospital industry in North America is growing. Though the average hospital stay for a single person has been slightly decreased from 7 days to 5-6 days over the last couple of decades in the US. Whereas the total number of hospital admissions increased to 36.5 million in 2017. An increase in the geriatric population is a major reason for driving the hospital market in North America. For instance, according to the CDC, the total number of hospitals in 2014 was 5,627, and in 2019 the number has increased to 6,210.

The Indian hospital industry is also growing owing to factors such as rising investments from government and private players, rising geriatric population, rising number of hospitals. According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the hospital and diagnostic centers in India have attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 6 billion in the last couple of decades. Also, the Indian healthcare sector has witnessed 23 deals worth US$ 679 million until June 2018. Government initiatives have also helped drive the hospital industry in India. For instance, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India and Cuba to increase cooperation in the areas of health and medicine.

Multi-specialty hospitals are the single doorway to the patients’ health care needs. They offer a wide range of treatments from newborn to the old aged population. These hospitals primarily focus on prevention, disease management, and appropriate clinical interventions.

Both multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals provide and promote quality care in health & wellness at an affordable cost to society. However, super-specialty hospitals exist only in some countries and do not exist in other parts of the world. Thus, with growing healthcare needs and the rising preference for specialized treatment, the demand for medical headwalls is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Ask for a discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007332/

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of Medical headwalls. For instance, in March 2019, Atlas Copco has acquired Class 1 Incorporated, a medical headwall company. This acquisition will result in further strengthening the position of both the companies in the market.



Global Medical headwalls Market – By Product

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Gels and Strips

White Light Medical headwalls Device

Other Products

Global Medical headwalls Market – By Distribution Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007332/