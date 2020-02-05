Modular Data Center Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2014 – 2020

by [email protected]

in Uncategorized

on February 5, 2020 0

TMR’s latest report on global Modular Data Center market The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Modular Data Center market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect. Analysts at TMR find that the global Modular Data Center market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Modular Data Center among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries. Buy reports at discounted prices!!! Offer valid till midnight!!! Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2742 Market distribution: competitive landscape of the modular data center market via company profiles wherein each participant in the modular data center market is analyzed on the basis of factors such as business strategy, demand drivers, market restraints, SWOT analysis, market size, and future market forecasts.

Overview of the modular data center market

That department of an enterprise that is engaged in storing information, and maintaining servers, mainframes, and databases is known as a data center. Organizations and institutions that have to manage huge databases require solutions that can bring power utilization to an optimum degree.

Modular data centers ensure that the users receive flexible and efficient solutions. It refers to a method of installing components and modules that are purpose-engineered in order to provide data center capacity which has multiple power and cooling options. Modular data center modules are of two types namely, containerized module and individual module. The segment for individual module modular data centers is further categorized into IT module, power module, cooling module, and generator module.

Based on applications, the modular data center market is segmented into defense, education, telecom and IT, BFSI, government and public, energy, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the modular data center market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World.

Mobility and scalability, low PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness), and disaster recovery are a few of the factors that drive the global modular data center market. However, factors such as limitations in high performance computing and vendor lock-in hinder the growth of this market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Few of the key companies operating in the global modular data center market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Silicon Graphics International Corp., Canovate Corporation, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Schneider Electric, Wave-2-Wave Solutions Corporation, IO Datacenters, LLC, AST Modular, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Rittal GmbH & Co., Panduit Corp, Dell, Bladeroom USA LLC, and Emerson Network Power.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report