Paper Foil Laminates Market- Introduction of flexible packaging formats Drives Demand

Introduction to Paper foil laminates Market

Paper foil laminates are used to provide smooth and secure surface to the paper based materials such as bags, pouches, boxes, and other packaging solution. The global demand for paper based packaging solutions is expected to create more opportunities for manufacturers. Paper foil laminates are used with mono-layer as well as multilayer paper products. Manufacturers mainly use kraft paper for creating pouches, bags and boxes. Paper foil laminates are available in different thickness which is applied on the basis of product requirement.

Paper foil laminates market outlook is expected to be positive during the forecast period. The demand for barrier packaging is expected to expand the footprint of global paper foil laminates, as they are used to enhance the barrier properties. There is significant change in packaging industry owing to shift in preference for flexible packaging formats. Paper packages requires extra strength and barrier properties to for high quality packaging format.

Dynamics of Paper foil laminates Market

Introduction of flexible packaging formats which covers the effective visual appearance as well as are environment friendly, expected to boost the paper foil laminates market. Printability of plays a crucial role in choosing paper foil laminates, as branding and marketing are primary factors responsible for growth as well as sales of a business. Paper foil laminates market is expected to expand at higher CAGR during the forecast period, than other substrate packaging format, as the demand for paper based packaging solution is increasing.

High tensile strength and excellent barriers properties supports the packaging solutions, when required rough handling. The global demand for flexible packaging solutions is boosting the growth of paper foil laminates market. The increasing consumption of pouches is expected to fuel the growth rate of paper foil laminates. At a global level, food & beverage industry is expected to ramp up the paper foil laminates market.

Classification of Paper foil laminates Market

Paper foil laminates market has been classified on the basis of thickness, application and end use which is analyzed in different regions including MEA, South East Asia, Latin America, North America, and Europe.

Paper foil laminates Market: Key Players & Trends

Manufacturers in the paper foil laminates market are offering laminates for different products which includes pouches, bags, and boxes among other packaging solutions. Some of the leading players include Eurofoil Paper Coating and Flexifoil Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Paper foil laminates Market: Regional Outlook

In Asia, Eastern region is expected to represent high growth opportunities during the forecast period as compared to other regions. China is expected to growth with highest CAGR in the Eastern region, reason being high GDP growth, population, and shift in preference for flexible packaging solutions. The United States in North American region is expected to hold maximum market value share in the upcoming years. In terms of volume, India is expected create high opportunities in the South Asian region, owing to high demand for protective packaging solution as well as for high barrier properties. There is significant change in the growth of Turkey and Northern Africa is expected to create demand for packaging industry. Paper foil laminates are used to manufacture paper based packaging solution which is expected to increase the growth rates. Due to the single use plastic ban, paper based packaging solutions are expected to experience increment in consumption. Manufacturers are focusing on investments in the South Africa and GCC countries which is expected to expand the Middle East & Africa paper foil laminates market.