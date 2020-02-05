PROJECT LOON Market with Industry Capacity, Future Prospects, Economic Aspect and Forecast To 2025

Global PROJECT LOON Market Report 2019-2025>Google’s Project Loon started in June 2013, as a pilot project in New Zealand, which in particular, aims at providing access to the internet to the users located in the most remote areas with absolutely no internet access. It is a known fact that many areas in the emerging and developed regions across the globe are deprived of a proper internet access. By making use of a network of internet-powered balloons traveling on the edge of space, Project Loon intends to connect people in rural and remote areas. This possibility could aid in filling network coverage gaps and even help many in times of natural disasters.

Project Loon has been tested and the complete execution of this project is expected to take effect in the year 2017. It was first tested in New Zealand and the trial was a success. Google’s Loon is close to producing and launch thousands of balloons to provide internet access from the sky.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in PROJECT LOON industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of PROJECT LOON market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

Google has partnered up with many telecommunication companies such as Spain’s Telefonica and Australia’s Telstra, Raven Aerostar, and Vodafone in New Zealand to provide internet services that it has promised to provide to its remotely located potential consumers.

The Internet-of-Things (IoT) are changing consumers’ internet behavior, and this particular behavior is also evolving with the various developments happening since the onset of the Internet-of-Things “trend”. The execution of Project Loon will resolve and improve the way the internet is used today and the various services associated with the Internet-of-Things could be extended to the remote areas too, resulting in a well-connected global network. Numerous internet dependent businesses can also benefit from the implementation of this project.

The company is working on high-speed 4G LTE connectivity to enable wi-fi service to users on their cell phones via Project Loon. Internet at 10 megabits per second. The Project Loon balloons are meant to float in the stratosphere covering nearly 800 kms between required ground stations, where each layer of wind varies in direction and speed. After making a note of various observations derived from studying the wind activities in the stratosphere, Project Loon balloons are built to take advantage of this very phenomena and move in the direction of the wind ascending and descending in this layer accordingly.

Facebook and SpaceX are also working on similar projects and could be the potential competitors to Google, though Facebook is the only company that has started testing its project by the use of unmanned aerial vehicles unlike SpaceX, which plans to provide a similar internet access facility by the use of a fleet of satellites.

