Screen-print Label Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2016 – 2024

The global screen-print label market can be segmented on the basis of material type, ink-system type, durability type, end-use and by region. On the basis of material type screen-print label market can be segmented into paperboard, metal, plastic, glass. On the basis of ink-system type screen-print, label market can be segmented into conventional solvent-based, UV-based, water-based screen printing inks, glass-ceramic inks and others. Based on the durability of the screen-print label, the market can be segmented as a permanent screen-print label and temporary or removable screen-print label. On the basis of end use screen-print label can be segmented into food & beverages, automotive industry, cosmetics and personal care, clothing industry, pharmaceutical industry and others. On the basis of region, screen-print label we have segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Screen-print Label Market – Market Dynamics:

Screen-print label market is pegged to remain one of the most key forms of labelling. Growth in demand for screen-print label market is expected to be strong for several reasons. Screen printing allows for printing on substrates of any shape, thickness, and size and also for printing front and backside of a clear label to ensure that lettering shines through. Another important factor contributing towards the growth of screen-print label market is that the greater thickness of the ink can be applied to the substrate that allows for creation of effects such as braille, glitter, scratch offs and raised text , that is generally not possible with other printing techniques. One important advantage of the screen printing process is that both flat and round packaging can be printed. In addition, there are also some high-value opportunity areas such as intelligent packaging that uses RFID or features time/temperature or sell-by date indicators. In addition, the increasing need for anti-counterfeiting, track-and-trace, and tamper-evident features further drives the growth in the screen print label market.

However, there are some challenges in the screen-print label market. The rise of flexible packaging and pouches, which do not require an additional label at all can act as a restraint for growth in the screen print label market.

Screen-print Label Market – Regional Outlook:

Screen-print label market is expected to register a high CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, screen-print label market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the maximum growth in the screen print label market primarily driven by the developing countries like India and China. The rising disposable income, growth in the retail industry, urbanization are some of the factors that contribute to the growth in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Europe is also expected to experience the healthy growth in the screen print label market as it accounts for over 60% of market share in the overall label market. North America is expected to achieve an above average growth in the screen print label market over the forecast period.

Screen-print Label Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the screen-print label market are Emballator Tectubes, CTL Packaging, CCL Industries, Viva Healthcare Packaging, Vetroplas, JACO Manufacturing Company, Verstraete IML, AFM – American Film & Machinery, Axon, BestCode, Diagraph, An ITW Company, Domino, Domino Digital Printing, EPI Labelers, FoxJet, An ITW Company, Frain Industries, Iconotech, Guangzhou DOY Label Co., Ltd., Xiamen Okay Commodity Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, material type and end-use.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR's reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

