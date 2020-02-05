Spirit Glass Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 – 2027

The Spirit Glass Packaging Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Spirit Glass Packaging industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Spirit Glass Packaging Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The global spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 7,540.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14,388.8 Mn by 2027.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in the global spirit glass packaging market. The growth of the spirit glass packaging market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending power of the customers and higher demand for spirit products in the country. Moreover, a significant shift in the customer’s interest in new and innovative glass packaging products will continue to drive the Europe spirit glass packaging market. Consumers are looking for sustainable packaging options to reduce the environmental impact. Glass is a sustainable and fully recyclable packaging material which provides environmental benefits such as contributing to mitigating climate change and saving natural resources. Thus, glass spirit packaging is preferred by the spirit and other alcohol beverage manufacturers. Furthermore, the production of spirit is enhanced over the past few years. These factors provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the spirit glass packaging market players.

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information. Thus, the manufacturers of packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience. Therefore, spirit manufacturers prefer attractive packaging and labelling which further drives the global spirit glass packaging market.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

By color of glass the global spirit glass packaging market has been segmented into bare glass and colored glass. Under color of glass segment, bare glass is the leading segment in the global spirit glass packaging market. Bare glass is mostly used as a packaging option for the spirit as it allows the visibility of the product inside the packaging to the customers. It is also the most popular packaging mediums for other alcoholic beverages such as beer, flavored alcoholic beverages, and wine which further propel the growth of the global spirit glass packaging market. The recent technological advancements, such as textured labels and 3D printing of the companies’ logos on bottles, are creating an attractive look for bare glass bottles while differentiating the bottles from its competitors which further propel the demand of bare glass segment in the global spirit glass packaging market.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

Allied Glass Containers Ltd Ardagh Group Bruni Glass S.P.A Gerresheimer AG Owens-Illinois, Inc. Stölzle Glass Group Saverglass Group Vetropack Holding Ltd Vidrala Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A.

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Spirit Glass Packaging Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Spirit Glass Packaging Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Spirit Glass Packaging Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Spirit Glass Packaging Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Spirit Glass Packaging Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

