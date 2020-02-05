Sulfur Bentonite Market Breakdown, Development And New Market Opportunities & Forecasts

Global Sulfur Bentonite Market: Overview

Sulfur bentonite fertilizers are gaining traction in the farming sector as their use makes degradable sulfur available to plants. Sulfur bentonite as a micronutrient is a concentrated form of sulfur. It is popularly used for bolstering the crop yield and for improving the soil quality, mainly by providing elemental sulfur in large proportion. Its use helps in eliminating sulphur deficiency in soils for a range of crops such as corns, soybeans, apples, teas, oranges, coffee, and potatoes. Sulfur plays vital role in chlorophyll synthesis as well improves the efficiency of other nutrients for plant metabolism. Sulphur forms a key element in oilseed production as it offers a high nutrient efficiency. It also helps in improve the metabolism of phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen.

Several benefits account or the popularity of sulfur bentonite such as minimal soil leaching losses and noticeable savings in nutrients. Sulfur bentonite fertilizers are used as flame retardant, organic intermediate, and in oil and gas drilling applications.

Global Sulfur Bentonite Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing role of sulfur bentonite fertilizer in removing sulfur deficiency in soils in regions, most notably Asia Pacific and Latin America, is helping the rapid evolution of the sulfur bentonite market. The growing role of sulfur bentonite in agriculture harvesting is a crucial factor propelling the growth of the market. The growing use of sulfur bentonite in diverse areas such as wastewater treatment, food and beverages, and desalination is also aiding in the expansion of the sulfur bentonite market.

The global sulfur bentonite market is increasingly benefiting from several government initiatives to bolster the use of sulfur-based fertilizers among farmers in developing economies. This is imparting a robust fillip to the market. However, there exists a wide gap between the production of elemental sulfur and global consumption, particularly in China. This has been hampering the prospects of the global sulfur bentonite market. The growing preference of agriculturists of sulfur bentonite over other sulfur-based fertilizers will help retain the rapid growth momentum of the sulfur bentonite market.

Global Sulfur Bentonite Market: Regional Outlook

A critical assessment of regional landscape shows that developed and developing regions will emerge as increasingly profitable markets for sulfur bentonite. In particular, North America is expected to be potentially attractive regional market. The growth is attributed to the substantial demand for sulfur bentonite in crop production in the agriculture industry, as their use has been found to be increasingly beneficial for boosting crop health. The report evaluates regional dynamics of the market and identifies untapped markets. It also takes a closer look at lucrative avenues in key regions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The study assesses the intensity of competition in the sulfur bentonite market and highlights recent strategic moves by prominent players that will impact emerging competitive landscape. The insights offered helps new entrants to know profitable areas of investment in order to gain a foothold in the global sulfur bentonite market. Prominent companies in the sulfur bentonite market include National Limited, Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd, H Sulphur corp., Tiger-Sul Inc., and Coromandel Limited